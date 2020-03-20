How to watch Frozen 2 online and stream Frozen around the world

In a spot of good news, anyone wanting to keep themselves busy and watch Frozen 2 online (or stream Frozen) can do so a few months early. Disney recently announced that the new movie will be hitting its streaming service, Disney Plus, months ahead of time due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

That means you can watch Frozen 2 online right now, not to mention stream Frozen as well if you want to catch up with the original film. All you need is a Disney Plus sign-up ; once you've got a membership, you'll be able to access both movies and watch them as often as you'd like. You can even watch them for free via a Disney Plus free trial .

What's more, there are plenty of other things to enjoy on Disney Plus once you're done with the adventures of Elsa and Anna. For example, every episode of The Simpsons is squirreled away there, Marvel films are available too (allowing you to watch Iron Man online ), and every instalment of Star Wars is waiting for you as well. If you need any help finding that galaxy far, far away, we've got guides on how to watch The Mandalorian online and how to watch Star Wars: The Clone Wars online .

Set shortly after the original movie, Frozen 2 sees ice-queen Elsa drawn by a mysterious call from the forest. This leads her and her sister Anna on a mission that'll help them discover the truth about their family, and what happened to their long-lost parents. It's a delightful and downright gorgeous flick with songs that are destined to become stuck in your head - exactly what we need right now, in other words.

Watch Frozen 2 online - US

Disney Plus | $6.99 per month

Frozen 2 has arrived on Disney Plus months ahead of schedule, meaning that anyone who signs up can start watching right away. The original movie is available there as well, along with a ton of other films, TV shows, and documentaries. As such, those based in the United States that don't want to grab a physical copy of the film should pick up a Disney Plus membership instead. At just $6.99 per month, it's not unreasonable value for money. Speaking of which, there's an alternative offer that gets you even more bang for your buck. More specifically, you can get a bundle that gets you Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $12.99 per month. That's loads of content to keep you busy beyond Frozen's Arendelle.

Watch Frozen 2 online - Canada

Disney Plus | $9.99 per month

Watch Frozen 2 online - UK

Unfortunately for those of us in the UK, Frozen 2 hasn't been announced for Disney Plus yet. That probably means it'll pop up somewhere else first, and our bet would be on Now TV's Sky Cinema pass. Will it come to Disney Plus eventually? We'd count on it, and will keep this page updated when we know more. In the meantime, you can watch the original Frozen, The Mandalorian, and more.

Watch Frozen 2 online - Australia

Disney Plus | $8.99 per month

How to watch Frozen 2 online anywhere else