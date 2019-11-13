The GTA Online casino is open now – it's time to lose some money

For five long years players waited for the "Opening Soon" sign to finally stop gathering dust at the entrance to the GTA Online casino, while the front doors to this gaming palace we resolutely shut to the public. Finally, our prayers were answered in July 2019, when the Diamond Casino & Resort in the downtown Vinewood area of GTA Online finally sprung to life with a gala opening. Inside the GTA Online casino, you can convert your ill-gotten GTA$ into casino chips then gamble them away on a selection of table games (including Blackjack, Poker, and Roulette), digital horse racing, slot machines, and more. If you're not a gambler then there are plenty of other additions that arrived with the GTA Online casino, including a new series of story missions based on protecting the casino from a destructive gang of investors, some fresh cars to add to your garages, and a Penthouse suite that you can decorate as you see fit.

Players had been trying to get inside the GTA Online casino since the game first launched back in 2013, with many rumour, hoaxes, and fan theories circulating about what's being going on inside, so it's very exciting to see that perennial "Opening Soon" sign has finally been removed. Here's everything we know about the GTA Online casino.

When did the GTA Online casino open

The GTA Online casino finally opened on July 23.

The GTA Online casino finally opened on July 23. Why has it taken so long to finally open the doors? There are a few theories out there, including Rockstar potentially wanting to avoid uproar about players gambling away their real cash on virtual games by introducing a second currency to GTA Online that can't be bought with real money – Chips are used as currency within the casino, which can be obtained from the Cashier in limited quantities. It's likely that the recent introduction of poker gambling to Red Dead Online was used to test the waters for GTA Online, but hopefully this provided the data they needed to make the casino work.

What games can you play in the GTA Online casino

Unsurprisingly, you can play Roulette, Blackjack, and Three Card Poker in the GTA Online casino, going up against the house using the new Chips currency. There are also Slot Machines themed around various entertainment properties from the GTA world such as Twilight Knife and Impotent Rage, and the Inside Track where you can gamble on virtual horse racing. On top of all that, there's the Lucky Wheel you can spin to win prizes including Chips, cash, clothing, or even a high-end supercar if you get really lucky.

What else is on offer at the GTA Online casino

By investing in a VIP membership to the GTA Online casino, you'll unlock all sorts of perks including valet parking for your vehicle, an aircraft concierge on the rooftop helipad, a limo service to take you anywhere free of charge, access to the VIP lounge, plus high limit tables to really up the stakes if you've got Chips to burn. To obtain VIP membership, you'll need to purchase a Master Penthouse suite at The Diamond, so let's hope you've got enough GTA$ in the bank.

These Penthouses above the GTA Online casino are the pinnacle of luxury, and are completely customisable to meet your partying needs. As well as an opulent master bedroom with access to the Roof Terrace, complete with breathtaking views and an infinity pool, you'll be able to upgrade to install a private Spa complete with personal stylist, a Media Room to watch movies in comfort, and a Bar area that comes with a set of retro arcade machines to play on.

Perhaps more importantly though, purchasing a Master Penthouse gets you into the casino business, opening up a whole new set of missions to help the owner and staff protect your investment. You'll receive a special award the first time you complete each of these missions, and finishing the entire story as host will unlock a much sought after vehicle for free. Additional work will be available via the casino's Head of Operations, which will earn you Chips as well as cash.

