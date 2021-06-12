Godfall is making its way to PS4 on August 10

Godfall is making its way to PS4 along with a free PS5 upgrade on August 10, 2021.

As announced at Gearbox’s E3 2021 showcase , Godfall will be making its way onto the PS4 this summer, along with a free PS5 upgrade and cross-gen play capabilities - allowing PS4 and PS5 players to team up regardless of which console they’re playing on. The game was previously rumoured to be making its way to PlayStation consoles , however we now have official confirmation.

Counterplay Games, the studio behind Godfall, also revealed the game’s first-ever expansion: Fire and Darkness - also set to release on August 10 - which takes players into the Fire Realm for the first time, introducing them to a number of new bosses, and giving them the opportunity to obtain some new items. As well as this, the studio also announced the news that they’re adding matchmaking to help those who are struggling in the Ascended Tower of Trials.

Not only this, but the team is also releasing a free content update titled The Lightbringer update. This update will introduce a new endgame loot, called Lightbringer, and promises to be even tougher than the game’s previous Primal Gear loot. Also included in the Lightbringer update, as well as the expansion is a “huge library” of new cosmetic options which can all be obtained by completing challenges in the game.

The Gearbox published game was originally released as a PS5 launch title as well as on PC on November 12, 2021. It was also previously rumoured that Godfall would be making its way to the Xbox Series X due to its exclusivity deal with the PS5 expiring in May 2021, however, we now know that this has actually extended to the PS4 instead.

In our review of Godfall, we said the game had “great combat but its focus on grind might not sit well with everyone” giving it a 3.5/5 stars. It will be interesting to see what the new expansion will add to the game, especially with all of its new collectibles and objectives.