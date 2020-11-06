Godfall could be coming to Xbox Series X in May

Sony has confirmed that Godfall will remain a PS5 console exclusive until May 21, 2021, giving a sense of how long it might take for it to reach other consoles. Of course, it hasn't been confirmed exactly which other consoles will get Godfall, but Xbox Series X/S seems the most likely candidate. The news was revealed in the final trailer released for the game before its November 12 launch. Check it out:

Gearbox's looter-slasher was one of the first PS5 games officially revealed, the first physical PS5 game manufactured, and one of the first games you'll play on the new console as a PS5 launch title. Yet despite being so closely associated with PS5, it's releasing at the same time on PC, and it sounds like it'll eventually land on Microsoft's competing next-gen console. We recently learned some details about how Godfall takes advantage of the PS5 DualSense controller, haptics, and the lightning-fast SSD, so it could be interesting to see how it compares on Xbox Series X.

While some PS5 games are cross-gen PlayStation exclusives, others like Godfall are on timed exclusivity deals awaiting release on other console families, and others still are true next-gen PS5 exclusives. Demon's Souls is one such example, and we recently learned that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will skip current-gen and launch exclusively on PS5.

If you are planning to play on PC, do yourself a favor and check out the Godfall PC specs and prepare to potentially start looking for new PC components.