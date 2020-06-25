Fortnite Week 2 challenges: How to complete all of the weekly tasks

After mixing things up with a cast of agents last season, things have gone back to simpler ways with a main set of Fortnite Week 2 challenges grouped together to make them easier to find. These form part of the ongoing Fortnite challenges we've come to expect each season, keeping us on our toes and highlighting new areas by completing various tasks around the map. If any of these tasks have got you confused in Fortnite then read on, as we've got all the information you need on how to score a goal, where to gather or consume foraged items, and everything else included in the Fortnite Week 2 challenges.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 | Fortnite cars | Fortnite Aquaman challenges | Fortnite gnomes in Homely Hills | Fortnite Catty Corner vault

Fortnite Week 2 challenges

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Use different Ziplines at The Authority (8)

Search Chests or Ammo Boxes at Holly Hedges (7)

Find Deadpool floaties at The Yacht (3)

Score a goal on the soccer pitch at Pleasant Park (1)

Eliminations at Lazy Lake (3)

Headshot Henchmen at The Fortilla (20)

Gather or Consume Foraged Items at The Orchard (5)

Here's a more detailed breakdown of how to complete all seven of these Fortnite Week 2 challenges:

Use different Ziplines at The Authority (8)

The Authority is in the center of the map where The Agency used to be, and there are two Ziplines in each corner of the complex – one leading to the top of the wall from the inside, the other linking to the nearby coast and islands. This means you'll need to use all eight different Ziplines, so try and keep track of which ones you've ticked off as you go.

Search Chests or Ammo Boxes at Holly Hedges (7)

Holly Hedges now inhabits its own small island on the west side of the map, though it still contains plenty of buildings so finding seven chests or ammo boxes to search shouldn't be a problem.

Find Deadpool floaties at The Yacht (3)

The Yacht is a mere shadow of its former glory, and has moved to the middle of the north edge of the map. If you want to find all the Fortnite Deadpool floaties locations, we've got them covered in our guide.

Score a goal on the soccer pitch at Pleasant Park (1)

The soccer pitch is now central to the Pleasant Park named location, with houses surrounding it and connected by crash mat bridges. Head out onto the turf and find the ball, then run into it to kick it in the direction of a goal until you score.

Eliminations at Lazy Lake (3)

Bear in mind that this refers to the Lazy Lake named location, rather than the actual expansive lake found nearby, so head to the town and look for opponents to eliminate. If you're struggling then play in Team Rumble mode until the circle closes around this area to make eliminations much easier.

Headshot Henchmen at The Fortilla (20)

The Fortilla is a new area to the southwest of the map, which is patrolled by a number of Henchmen. You'll need to get plenty of headshots on them so aim high – you'll know one has connected when the damage numbers are yellow.

Gather or Consume Foraged Items at The Orchard (5)

To get started on this chalenge, make your way to the Fortnite Orchard which is directly north of Frenzy Farm. There you'll find apples under the trees, cabbages in the fields, and fruit boxes in the house which should all count.

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite map | Fortnite new and unvaulted weapons | Fortnite weapon upgrade benches | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | How to link Fortnite and Twitch accounts | Fortnite Starter Pack