Fortnite Sideways – how to enter the Sideways and defeat waves of cube monsters

The alien Fortnite Sideways realm has made its way onto the Island thanks to the crash-landing cubes from the destroyed alien Mothership. Their corruption has spread to various POIs across the Island and is creating gateways to the Sideways. Currently, Sideways Anomalies have been disabled due to an issue. Inside this realm, you’ll be able to jump much higher than usual while in this alien dimension, but you won’t be able to use your building tools to create any structures, so you’ll have to rely on your movement and aim to take down the competition. You’ll also find cube monsters to destroy and new Sideways weapons to loot and help you bag a Victory Royale in Fortnite Season 8. This is how you can enter the Sideways in Fortnite to defeat cube monsters.

Fortnite Sideways Zones

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are two ways to access the Sideways and all its goodies in Fortnite. The first is to find the Sideways Zone – a POI that has been taken over by a giant Sideways dome. This is marked clearly on your map as a purple and orange circle on top of a POI. Look out for it when you’re on the Battle bus and you can dive down to it at the start of a match. The location of this zone changes each match, but it will stay active and in the place for the entirety of a match, so watch out if the zone is in the storm.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

As with any Sideways location, you’ll have improved jumping but cannot build while inside this dome. Tall, rocky cube monsters will also spawn endlessly in this dome and will hunt you down. If you defeat them, they’ll drop ammo and sometimes cube monster parts, which can be used to upgrade your Sideways weapons, so make sure you pick up any you see. To get the new Sideways Rifle and Sideways Minigun, you’ll need to loot Sideways chests found within the zone. These chests are dark purple and make a slightly different noise compared to regular chests, so keep your eyes and ears peeled for them to bag some new loot.

Fortnite Sideways Anomalies

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The other way to get into the Sideways in Fortnite is through Sideways Anomalies. These anomalies take the form of small, purple rifts that are scattered across the Island. They’ll be visible on your map as a little, dark-purple rift icon. Once you’ve found a rift, simply walk up to it and it’ll expand into a Sideways dome exactly like the Sideways Zone. Inside you’ll be able to find Sideways chests which can give you some of the new Sideways weapons too.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

However, anomalies differ from zones in that an anomaly can be collapsed by defeating waves of cube monsters. When you enter an anomaly, you’ll see a progress bar split into three segments at the top of your screen which will fill up with each cube monster kill you get. Filling the bar will cause the anomaly to collapse and it’ll spit out a few loot items, maybe even a legendary-rarity Sideways Rifle. Unlike Sideways Zones, these anomalies are temporary, and if you take too long to defeat the cube monsters, the anomaly will close, and the loot you get is based on how many monsters you were able to defeat. Bosses can also spawn in anomalies but you don’t have to kill them to complete the encounter.

Fortnite Sideways weapons

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has added several new weapons to the loot pool, two of which are the new Sideways weapons, the Sideways Rifle and the Sideways Minigun. Both weapon improve the hotter they get, but try to avoid overheating them. You can only find these weapons in Sideways chests found in Sideways Zones or Anomalies. Defeating cube monsters will sometimes cause them to drop cube monster parts which can be used to upgrade your Sideways weapons, so make sure you pick any up after you’ve slain some monsters.

Fortnite Sideways cube monsters

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Cube monsters appear in both Sideways Zones and Anomalies, and they can pose a serious threat if they surround you. Defeating them will instantly grant you a small chunk of shield energy, which varies depending on the type of monster you defeat, with the larger brutes proving more shield. Here are all the cube monster types you can find in the Sideways:

Fiend

Ranged Fiend

Poison Fiend

Elite Fiend

Brute

Exploding Brute

Elite Brute

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | Fortnite Starter Pack | Fortnite map | Fortnite new weapons | Fortnite characters | Fortnite quests | Fortnite gold bars