Surprise! Fortnite gets a new Harpoon Gun

A new Harpoon Gun appears to have been added to Fortnite, despite the fact there hasn't been an announcement regarding an upcoming update or any kind official patch notes detailing the weapon's addition.

Players starting finding the rare ranged weapon today, and sure enough our very own Guides Editor and Fortnite veteran player Iain Wilson hopped into a solo match and quickly found the Harpoon Gun in a chest. The gun fires a harpoon that can pull another player closer to you while dealing 75 damage, with a magazine size of 10, and a reload time of 1.4 seconds.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Last week data miners spotted the Harpoon Gun in the latest v11.10 patch notes. According to Fortnite Insider, an achievement was also leaked called "Yoink," - whereby you have to immediately take out an opponent after drawing them close to you with the Harpoon Gun - is now available for players to get now that the weapon is available. As you can see below, Iain took a harpoon to the face while he was having a stand-off with another player, but as a skilled trophy hunter, he's sure to bag himself the "Yoink" achievement in no time.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Since Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 began, there's been a distinct lack of Fortnite patch notes this season, and it seems Epic are continuing this new trend by adding content and leaving it for players to discover for themselves. After the Halloween event Fortnitemares kicked off last month, we don't yet know what's on the horizon for the world of Fortnite, but we'll be keeping an eye out for any - if at all - updates Epic drops in future.

