Fortnite Floating Rings at Steamy Stacks locations: Where to collect all of them

The Fortnite floating rings at Steamy Stacks are somewhat set apart from the other levitating blue orbs we've seen in recent weeks, because they're so darn high in the air. You'll need to scoop them all up if you want to tick off this part of the Fortnite Week 5 challenges, but the thing about blue loops in the blue sky is that they're not the easiest thing to see, let alone collect. If you've already been out picking up the Fortnite floating rings at Lazy Lake and Fortnite Floating Rings at Pleasant Park then you'll understand the basics, but even if you're a new Fortnite player it shouldn't present too much of an obstacle for you to overcome. Stick with us and we'll show you all of the Fortnite floating rings at Steamy Stacks locations so you can get on with collecting them.

Fortnite Floating Rings at Steamy Stacks locations

Steamy Stacks is an easy location to spot thanks to its tall cooling towers, but if you've somehow overlooked it then its in the far northeast corner of the map. All four of the Fortnite floating rings at Steamy Stacks are hovering high in the air, in the locations we've tagged on the map here. You don't need to build up to them though, because you can enter either of the cooling towers from the base then open your glider to launch yourself into the sky, before floating over to collect each of them in turn. For more details, here are their individual locations:





The first Fortnite floating ring at Steamy Stacks is to the northwest side of the towers, hanging over the sea.





The second Fortnite floating ring at Steamy Stacks is also above the sea, this time on the northeast side of the towers.





Moving inland, you'll find the third Fortnite floating ring at Steamy Stacks in the southeast corner, very close to the southern tower.





The fourth and final Fortnite floating ring at Steamy Stacks is hovering over the main Kevolution Energy building, on the west side of the complex.

And that's all four of those Fortnite floating rings at Steamy Stacks ticked off your list. Don't forget to ride the updrafts from the towers to glide over to each one, and you'll have this challenge finished in no time.

