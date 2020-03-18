Final Fantasy 7 Remake may be unavailable at launch in some regions due to coronavirus

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake release is technically not being delayed by the spread of coronavirus, but that doesn't mean you'll be able to get it on launch day.

According to a tweet from the game's official Twitter account , "it is increasingly likely that some of you will not get hold of your copy of the game on the release date." Check out the entire Tweet in full below.

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake is still releasing worldwide on April 10, but with storefronts closing down across the world and shelter in place orders spreading throughout cities, physical copies of the game may be difficult or impossible to get. While certain retailers like Game Mania in Germany are releasing titles like Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Doom Eternal ahead of their March 20 release dates, there's been no report on if any other retailers worldwide will adopt such a policy for future releases.

As we previously reported, Amazon's new policy of prioritizing household and essential items has affected some people's Final Fantasy 7 remake pre-orders, with the affected taking to Twitter to share Amazon's email. The email simply states that the release date for the game is "delayed" and that there is a "new estimated delivery date" that is currently unavailable.

The official Final Fantasy 7 Remake Twitter posts states that another update will come this Friday, March 20 and that Square Enix is working closely with retailers worldwide to ensure as many people as possible get their game on April 10. Stay tuned, as we'll update you accordingly.

