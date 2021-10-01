FIFA 22 best young players: the top 50 career mode wonderkids

The FIFA 22 best young players list features what may be the series’ greatest line-up of wonderkids ever. That’s not hype: superstars who miss out on our FIFA 22 top 50 include Euro 2020 finalists Mason Mount and Marcus Rashford. We’ve sorted this guide by maximum overall career mode potential, and into five positional categories: goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders, wingers, and strikers. All ages and stats in your FIFA 21 best young players guide are correct as of Friday, October 1.

FIFA 22 best young goalkeepers

No surprise to see Gianluigi Donnarumma top this list: he did the very same in FIFA 21, and that was before going on to claim the Euro 2020 player of the tournament award. Still, your career mode club is never going to afford PSG’s £198 million release clause, nor the Italian’s £96K per week wage. Thankfully there are bargains elsewhere on the list: Genk expect around £5 million for Vandevoordt, while Lanus demand a similar fee for Morales – and both are on the market for less than £10K off your weekly wage bill. Tempting.

Name Club Age Rating Potential Gianluigi Donnarumma Milan 22 89 93 Maarten Vandevoordt Genk 19 71 87 Dean Henderson Man Utd 24 80 87 Unai Simon Athletic Bilbao 24 82 86 Alex Meret Napoli 24 79 86 Lautaro Morales Lanus 21 72 85 Andriy Lunin Real Madrid 22 74 85 Illan Meslier Leeds United 21 77 85 Diogo Costa FC Porto 21 73 85 Justin Biljow Feyenoord 23 77 85

FIFA 22 best young defenders

An incredibly strong mix of full-backs and centre-halves here, from which Sporting CP left-back Nuno Mendes narrowly misses out. The 19-year-old’s overall rating can accelerate all the way from 78 to 88 – and you can purchase him immediately, despite being on loan to Paris St Germain in real life. For our money, the best value young defender is another who just falls short of the top ten: RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol. Also 19, he costs just £12 million but can rise from 75 to 87 over future seasons.

Name Club Age Rating Potential Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 22 87 92 Ruben Diaz Manchester City 24 87 91 Matthijs de Ligt Piemonte Calcio 21 85 90 Theo Hernandez AC Milan 23 84 90 Dayot Upamecano FC Bayern 22 82 90 Jules Kounde Sevilla 22 83 89 Pau Torres Villarrael 24 82 89 Eder Militao Real Madrid 23 82 89 Alessandro Bastoni Inter Milan 23 80 89 Alphonso Davies FC Bayern 20 82 89

FIFA 22 best young midfielders

No spot on this list for the ultra-talented likes of Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) or Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan) – but it’s worth noting that they too have potential ratings of 89. FC Bayern 18-year-old Jamal Masiala is another prodigious talent to narrowly miss out: he starts the game on 76 but can shoot all the way up to 88 with training and game time. You need serious wonga to sign any of these guys, as Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz is the only one with an asking price under £30 million.

Name Club Age Rating Potential Phil Foden Manchester City 21 84 92 Kai Havertz Chelsea 22 84 92 Frenkie de Jong Barcelona 24 87 92 Pedri Barcelona 18 81 91 Jadon Sancho Manchester United 21 87 91 Ryan Gravenberch Ajax 19 78 90 Florian Wirtz Bayer Leverkusen 18 78 89 Jude Bellingham Dortmund 18 79 89 Eduardo Camavinga Real Madrid 18 78 89 Mason Greenwood Manchester United 19 78 89

FIFA 22 best young wingers

FIFA 22 features so many talented wingers that we’ve granted them their own separate category this year, and again some notable young names miss out: Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Pedro Goncalves (Sporting CP) and Takefusa Kubo (Mallorca, on loan from Real Madrid) all have potential OVRs of 88. From those who do make the top ten, Lyon wideman Cherki offers the most astonishing value: you can pinch him for a fee in the region of £7 million and weekly salary of around £ 10K. Get your bid in as soon as you launch career mode.

Name Club Age Rating Potential Federico Chiesa Piemonte Calcio 23 83 91 Ansu Fati Barcelona 18 76 90 Ferran Torres Manchester City 21 82 90 Vinicius Jr Real Madrid 20 80 90 Dejan Kulusevski Piemonte Calcio 21 81 89 Oyarzabal Real Sociedad 24 85 89 Antony Ajax 21 79 88 Rayan Cherki OL 17 73 88 Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal 20 76 88 Jeremy Doku Rennes 19 77 88

FIFA 22 best young strikers

Yep, being under 24 still just about qualifies Richarlison and Gabriel Jesus as FIFA 22 wonderkids – although there are more affordable, better-value names to spend your career mode monies on. The two names in the middle are the ones to hone in on. Offer Sassaulo £9.5 million and you should be able to sign Raspadori for a weekly wage of £25K, while Hlozek’s initial salary at Sparta Prague is just £13,000 per week – although the Czech club wants £15 million for his signature. It’s still a no-brainer, particularly as (unlike Raspadori) he can also play at LM or RM.

Name Club Age Rating Potential Kylian Mbappe Paris SG 22 91 95 Erling Haaland Dortmund 20 88 93 Joao Felix Atletico Madrid 21 83 91 Lautaro Martinez Inter Milan 23 85 89 Giacomo Raspadori Sassuolo 21 74 88 Adam Hlozek Sparta Prague 18 76 87 Moise Kean Piemonte Calcio 21 79 87 Victor Osimhen Napoli 22 80 87 Richarlison Everton 24 82 87 Gabriel Jesus Manchester City 24 83 87

