FIFA 20 loyalty glitch: How to do it in Ultimate Team

The FIFA 20 loyalty glitch has been a long-standing trick throughout the last few iterations of Ultimate Team, and it's a necessary method to complete some Squad Building Challenges quickly. If you're new to FIFA 20 and you don't know what the loyalty glitch is, or you're not sure how to do the FIFA 20 loyalty glitch, read on for everything you need to know.

What is loyalty in FIFA 20?

Loyalty is a mechanic found exclusively in Ultimate Team, which provides your players with an extra point of chemistry each. This is indicated by the green shield icon when you're looking at their information on the squad screen, or a grey shield if they don't have loyalty.

How do you get loyalty? It's simple; any player you recieve out of a pack will already have loyalty, allowing them to reach the maximum 10 chemistry. Players will also achieve loyalty once they've played 10 games for your club. For Squad Building Challenges which have a high chemistry requirement, sometimes loyalty is required to complete them, but playing through 10 games is an enormous slog when you just want to do the SBC quickly. This is where the FIFA 20 loyalty glitch comes in.

How to do the FIFA 20 loyalty glitch on PS4

Here's how to do the FIFA 20 loyalty glitch on PS4:

Buy all the required players for the SBC and add them to the SBC screen.

Press L2 and copy the squad to be an active one that you can play with.

Go to Squad Battles and challenge the FIFA 20 TOTW.

Boot up into the game, kick off, and play until the clock hits one minute.

Pause the game, then press the PS button on your controller to go back to the dashboard.

Go to settings, then network, and disconnect from the internet, then re-connect.

Double tap the PS button to jump straight back into FIFA 20, where you'll have disconnected from Ultimate Team.

Go back to the main menu then re-enter Ultimate Team.

Check the amount of games played by one of your players by pressing R3 and looking at their player bio.

Rinse and repeat nine more times. To help speed it up, you can double tap the PS button once you've paused the game to go straight back to the network screen you were on previously.

Do note that you'll likely need to give your players contracts to see them through all 10 games, but doing this method doesn't affect your Ultimate Team record whatsoever, so you shouldn't get any losses if done correctly.