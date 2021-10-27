Far Cry 6 1.03 update patch notes explained

Far Cry 6 1.03 update patch notes leave a certain amount open to interpretation, and the notable variation in file size from platform to platform means that many are wondering just what it is they're downloading and how it'll update Far Cry 6 in future playthroughs. For that reason, we've laid out all the Far Cry 6 patch notes below and what you can expect to change in Yara.

Far Cry 6 1.03 patch notes

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Far Cry 6 1.03 patch notes are pretty brief, and don't give a lot of detail on what to expect as a whole. We've laid out Ubisoft's own words on the 1.03 update below in all its various forms.

Xbox One/Series X/Series S

General bug fixes

PlayStation 4

General bug fixes

PlayStation 5

Fixed an issue that caused English voice assets to be missing for some regions on PlayStation 5

General bug fixes

PC/Luna/Stadia

Fixed an issue that could cause performance issues when the Ubisoft Connect overlay was enabled on PC

General bug fixes

While details are scarce, what info we have makes this feel like a general "fix it up" patch, removing bugs and ensuring the game's general functionality rather than altering or upgrading playable elements. Of course, we'll update this page if we hear more, but don't expect any major changes to Yara itself.

Far Cry 6 1.03 patch file sizes

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The size of the patches seems to vary notably depending on your platform, and while Ubisoft have given no clear reason, it's likely due to the fact that certain platforms are just a bit buggier and need more patches than others. Here's what you can expect to have to download below:

PlayStation 5: 536 MB

536 MB PC: 1.1 GB

1.1 GB Xbox One: 512 MB

512 MB Xbox Series X/S: 2.4 GB

2.4 GB PlayStation 4: 772 MB

