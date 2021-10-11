Where to find Far Cry 6 Industrial Circuits

Far Cry 6 industrial circuits are a valuable crafting resource, used to create some of the best weapon mods in the game, including powerful scopes, silencers and other rank 4 attachments. However, it's quite hard to know where to find industrial circuits in Far Cry 6, which makes sense after all - they're used for the game's best upgrades, so they're not going to be just lying around to find.

Fortunately we've put together this guide on Far Cry 6 industrial circuit locations, and how you can find as many as possible as early as possible. The grim reality is that you won't find any just out in the field, and even the easiest one is going to take a little work. Still, you didn't get into the revolution for the easy life, did you? And those silenced sniper rifles are a lot of fun…

Far Cry 6 industrial circuits locations

Far Cry 6 industrial circuits aren't located in the world as such - the ones you can find are largely the result of mission rewards or bought from very specific vendors for equally specific currency. As far as we know, there are three ways to get industrial circuits in Far Cry 6:

As a Reward for Bandidos Missions: There's a small chance that Bandidos operations will offer the player industrial circuits as a random reward. Keep an eye out for them both as main rewards and for the minor orders given at an operation's completion.

There's a small chance that Bandidos operations will offer the player industrial circuits as a random reward. Keep an eye out for them both as main rewards and for the minor orders given at an operation's completion. Bought from Lola with Moneda: Lola appears at all three main Guerilla Camps as your contact to start co-op gameplay. You can earn her special currency, Moneda, by completing the missions she offers you, then spend it with her to get industrial circuits, among other things. Don't worry if you don't have any friends to play co-op with; you can play her missions solo to earn Moneda regardless.

Lola appears at all three main Guerilla Camps as your contact to start co-op gameplay. You can earn her special currency, Moneda, by completing the missions she offers you, then spend it with her to get industrial circuits, among other things. Don't worry if you don't have any friends to play co-op with; you can play her missions solo to earn Moneda regardless. Sell Alpha Meat: Any regular merchant will sell industrial circuits to the player if you have Alpha Meat to sell them. Alpha Meat is obtained by killing the randomly-spawning Alpha Animals that spawn across the map, though you need to have built and upgraded the Hunter's Lodge so you get the Animal Anatomy Guide. There's no way to predict where these animals will show up though, so it's purely a lottery.

Far Cry 6 industrial circuits crafting uses

Industrial circuits in Far Cry 6 are used to make the game's best upgrades for weapons and Supremos, usually any attachment that has a Rank 4 on it (the best they can get). You'll need them to craft effective attachments and move your arsenal into the mid-to-late game. That being said, industrial circuits in Far Cry 6 are never really common, so you shouldn't get into the habit of spending them willy-nilly or treating them as disposable.