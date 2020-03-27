The best Doom Eternal prices you can get right now for PS4, Xbox One and PC

It's finally out in the wild, ripping and tearing its way around the world's game consoles and PCs but if you haven't got a copy yet, you're in the right place to find the best Doom Eternal price available. Now with our Doom Eternal review in too, you can see exactly what you can look forward to. As a result, those of us here at GamesRadar+ who haven't dived in are dying to get going now, and we too are looking for the best Doom Eternal price going in order to rip and tear to our heart's content.

Looking back at the news of Doom Eternal that trundled on in recent months, we do know that it'll be almost twice as long as 2016's Doom and our last experience with the game revealed how big, bombastic and bloodier than ever it is too. Expect mayhem, awesome gunplay and combat, and a whole army of beasts and demons to dispatch. You can check out the latest trailer from January of this year to get a fabulous sneak peek to remind yourself of the world, too, while our friends at Official Xbox Magazine have spoken about how fast it is, and it is the best Doom yet.

Anyway, you can fill your boots on the details later, after you've cut to the chase and nailed the best Doom Eternal deal going; that's why you're on this page. First up, there are three main versions of the game - Collector's, Deluxe or Standard - up for grabs and each will get some different loot within. In the interest of clarity and ruthless reality, the Collector's Edition will be rare as anything now but it still might be available if you're lucky.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Get the best Doom Eternal deals

Your host of go-to retailers are all selling Doom Eternal and you can (generally) pick your go-to retailer for your convenience. There are some retailers on both sides of the pond who have got a few more things going on so be sure to check out the specifics through the links below to see what might be thrown in for free at each retailer. Either way, whatever version you want, and whoever you'd like to go with, all the details are laid out below.

Doom Eternal prices - Collector's Edition

(Image credit: Bethesda)

The biggest of the big, making a splash when it was announced due to that iconic helmet, the Collector's Edition is the biggest and most badass version of Doom Eternal you can snap up - if you can find it in stock. It's been going in and out of stock basically since it was first announced so you may need some cold hard luck if you plan to hunt down one of these bad boys.

Inside the Collector's Edition, you'll find: a Deluxe Edition version (includes Campaign DLC) of the game in an awesome steel bookcase; a full-sized, wearable Doom slayer helmet replica; a Doom lore book; a "The Gift of Argent Power" lithograph; and a playable cassette tape along with download codes for digital copies of Mick Gordon’s Doom (2016) and Doom Eternal soundtracks. Nice.

Doom Eternal prices - Deluxe Edition

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Going for the Deluxe Edition of Doom Eternal will get you: the base version of the game; a Year One pass with access to two DLC campaign add-ons; a Demonic Slayer skin; and a classic weapon sound pack. Solid. Note that this and the Standard version below are the variants that many retailers are altering slightly in terms of steelbooks and whatnot, so follow the links below and see what they offer.

Doom Eternal prices - Standard Edition

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Finding a low Doom Eternal price on the standard edition of the game is probably your best bet at finding a true bargain this soon after its release. There's plenty of stock going, and retailers will be competing with each other for your money so you may well find deals already. Remember to see if retailers are chucking in extras again as that could sway your decision or some bonus value.

Doom Eternal deals - Other items

(Image credit: Bethesda/Crazy Books)

Elsewhere, as is the glorious new norm it seems, there are a few extras you can order now to complete the set, if you will, and for physical media lovers like me, books are a great way to do that. The headline act of Doom Eternal books available to snap up is, naturally, the official Art of Doom Eternal book. This will be chock full of concept art covering locations, monsters, weapons and items and more, and hopefully some behind-the-scenes info on the game's production, and developers' commentary to guide you and sprinkle extra details across the art. Find links for that below along with a notebook which has cropped up on both sides of the pond, if you're in for everything you can get your hands on.

Getting the most out of Doom Eternal

There is no doubt that the very best way to play Doom Eternal is going to be with an augmented gaming setup, one that's as kitted out as is possible for you to obtain. This means, at the very least, eyeing up one of the best PS4 Pro deals or the best Xbox One X deals available to ensure you have the top console model of your choice.

Alternatively, consider one of the best PC gaming machines in the shape of the best gaming PCs or best gaming laptops to make sure you get the most out of the detail, textures and fidelity of Doom Eternal's incredible hellscape. Speaking of the world, you'll need to see those details perfectly too with one of the best gaming monitors or best gaming TVs.

And finally, ensure you have a gaming sound system to fill your living or gaming room with hellish sounds, or go for one of the best PS4 headsets, best Xbox headsets or one of the best PC headsets for gaming.

It's a fair bit of kit to potentially consider but if you get any combination of these great quality items and your experience of the game will only be nearer the best it can be.

