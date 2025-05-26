Amazon is handing out free copies of Doom: The Dark Ages this Memorial Day

Doom: The Dark Ages may have only just hit the shelves, but that's not stopping Amazon from handing it out for free this Memorial Day. A PC download is being packaged in with a range of Asus tech, some of which is seeing its own discounts on top of that $69.99 value, this weekend. That makes for some particularly compelling offers, especially if you were already planning on ripping and tearing this holiday.

There's a wide range of gadgets included in this Amazon promotion from keyboards to mice, headsets to monitors. However, not all these discounts stack up the same. While most of this kit has been cheaper in the past, there are some offers that (when you include the MSRP of Doom: The Dark Ages) still pack record-breaking value.

I've picked three deals from the selection above that do just that. While there are some offers in Amazon's gold pile that don't match their previous record-low discounts, the tech below has had prices shield-sawed on top of this weekend's freebie.

Asus ROG Keris II Ace gaming mouse | $179.99 $119.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - This wireless gaming mouse has snuck under the $100 barrier during previous sales, but not with a free copy of Doom under its wing. The Keris II Ace is $60 off in Amazon's current Memorial Day sales with an extra $60 of value packed in. Buy it if: ✅ You prefer a white aesthetic

✅ You like a lightweight feel

✅ Wireless connectivity is a priority Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer more macro buttons Price check (no game): Best Buy: $154.99 | Walmart: $161.49

Asus ROG Azoth gaming keyboard | $249.99 $200 at Amazon

Save $50 - That free Doom: The Dark Ages copy is making up for a few oddities in this deal. First up, the MSRP of this deck has only recently bumped up to $274.99, before that it was always $249.99. Next, I've actually seen the Asus ROG Azoth drop as low as $175 in the past. Still, with the $69.99 value of that freebie included, this remains an excellent offer on one of the best gaming keyboards available. Buy it if: ✅ You want hot-swappable switches

✅ You don't want to worry about battery life

✅ You prefer a compact form factor Don't buy it if: ❌ You need a full-sized deck Price check (no game): Walmart: $247.99 | Best Buy: $261.99

Asus ROG Strix 32-inch 1440p curved gaming monitor | $299 $263.99 at Amazon

Save $35 - This 1440p Asus ROG Strix gaming monitor's current record-low is $229 from back in February. With the $60 value in that free Doom game, though, you're still saving $25 overall. Buy it if: ✅ You want a solid refresh rate

✅ A curved panel is a priority

✅ You still want HDR Don't buy it if: ❌ You need 240Hz Price check (no game): Walmart: $263.99 | Best Buy: $266.99

How to claim your free copy of Doom: The Dark Ages

Once you've purchased your tech (note that only devices shipped and sold by Amazon are eligible for this promotion), you'll need to log in to an Asus VIP account (or create one for free). From there, you'll be able to supply the required information to Asus directly on the promotion's dedicated page. Asus will then review the details and send you your free game code within 20 working days. You'll then have until August 31 to redeem your code at Games Planet.

When does the Doom: The Dark Ages promo finish?

Asus is halting its promotion on June 30, 2025 at 23:59pm CET. You have until the end of the month to get your order in and file for your free title via Asus's own site.

