Best Doom merch ahead of The Dark Ages

With a certain medieval-themed sequel on its way this year, finding the best Doom merch is abruptly top of mind. And thanks to said follow-up, there's plenty of rad-as-hell gear hitting shelves.

Did you know that there was a whole damn replica helmet on its way that you can actually wear, for example? Because there is, and I want it. Indeed, it's hands down some of the best Doom merch I've seen - but it isn't alone. You can grab everything from stained glass ingots to your garden-variety branded mugs, so there's no shortage of choice (which is good news if you're hunting down gifts for gamers).

Want something a little more left-field? Be sure to check out t-shirt extraordinaire Redbubble or the hand-crafted gear on Etsy. They're always a good shout if you want tees, stickers, or figures you can 3D-print at home.

Doom Medallions | $30.99 at Amazon

Besides being an excellent set of collectibles that make for fun keepsakes, this is better value than I've seen elsewhere. They're $47.99 at the likes of Merchoid, for example.



Buy it if:

✅ You want cheap but cool merch

✅ You'd like a display piece

✅ You don't want anything too big



Don't buy it if:

❌ You were hoping for something flashier

❌ You're looking for The Dark Ages merch



Price check:

Merchoid | $44.99

Doom Crucible Enamel Ingot | $30.99 at Merchoid

This tie-in to Doom Eternal is a rare find, because only 5,000 were made worldwide... and judging by how much it's listed as at Amazon (MSRP is apparently $39.99), this counts as a damn bargain so far as I'm concerned.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a true collectible

✅ You're after a display piece

✅ You like shiny things



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want The Dark Ages merch

❌ You don't have anywhere to display it



Price check:

Amazon | $39.06

Doom Floppy Disk Pin Badge | $20.99 at Merchoid

I'm a sucker for pins, and this ode to the original Doom (and the way it was delivered to fans all those years ago) adds nostalgia to the mix. It's a yes from me.



Buy it if:

✅ You're a pin fan

✅ You've been here from the start

✅ You want something cheap



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're a new Doom fan

❌ What the hell's a floppy disc?



Price check:

💲 Zavvi | Out of stock

Doom: The Board Game | $79.99 at Amazon

Hang on, is everyone holding out on me? I had no idea a Doom board game existed, and by industry titans Fantasy Flight no less. It's hard to get this on a reduction according to price comparison software.



Buy it if:

✅ You just want more Doom

✅ You love board games...

✅ ...Especially ones with minis



Don't buy it if:

❌ You don't have time for board gaming

❌ You'd rather just play the video game



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $83.47

Doom: The Dark Ages Mug | $44.99 at Merchoid

You can usually rely on branded mugs to coincide with a major release, and The Dark Ages has got one. Sure, it may seem pedestrian to feature a mug under the best Doom The Dark Ages merch. But hey - sometimes you want something practical. Not feeling the darker colorway? You can get a lighter version for $25 from the Bethesda store.



Buy it if:

✅ You want something practical

✅ You think drinking coffee is metal

✅ You prefer your merch simple



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want something more jazzy

❌ You're saving for more interesting merch



Price check:

💲 eBay | $59.99

Doom: The Dark Ages Wearable Helmet | $175 at Bethesda

This may just be the coolest bloody thing I've seen today. I mean, a wearable The Dark Ages helmet? Hell. Yeah. I've not been able to find it anywhere else though, so you'll need to use Bethesda's own store to grab your own version.



Buy it if:

✅ You want the coolest Doom merch

✅ You'd totally dress up as the Slayer for Halloween

✅ You want a kick-ass collectible



Don't buy it if:

❌ You can make your own with a 3D printer

❌ You hate cool stuff



Price check:

💲 N/A (not available elsewhere)

