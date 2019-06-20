Division 2 Shock Roach: How to shock Roach twice explained, and all the Gunner Field Research tasks revealed

If you're wondering how to do the Division 2 shock Roach task, then you've come to the right place. The game doesn't really explain what it means, just that you need to "shock Roach twice". No, it's nothing to do with Geralt's horse. If you're wondering how to shock Roach twice in The Division 2, let us explain all we know about the Division 2 shock Roach objective, and all the other Division 2 Gunner Field Research tasks.

How to shock Roach twice in The Division 2

In order to shock Roach twice, you need to replay the Bank Headquarters mission on Normal difficulty or higher. By "shock Roach", it means you need to acquire shock ammo and shoot Roach with it twice before killing him. Roach is the final boss in the Bank Headquarters mission, but where can you find shock ammo?

Thankfully, shock ammo is in the very middle of the room you fight Roach in, near the metal railings. We'd recommend loading the shock ammo into your pistol then shooting him once, waiting for the shock effect to wear off, then doing it again.

Division 2 Gunner Field Research tasks

After you shock Roach twice though, you're nowhere near finished. There's five sets of objectives you need to complete, each with four tasks. You only need to do these if you don't own the Division 2 Year One Pass though, so if you do, you should have access to Gunner right away. Here's the full set of Division 2 Gunner tasks:

Division 2 Gunner Field Research Tasks Set 1:

Shock Roach twice before defeating him in Bank Headquarters on Normal or harder difficulty. Capture all Downtown West control points while using the Sharpshooter specialization. Defeat enemies with the mounted gun in the Grand Washington Hotel on Normal or harder difficulty. Complete five public execution activities with only the marksman rifle.

Division 2 Gunner Field Research Tasks Set 2:

Set Lt. Kennedy on fire three times before defeating him in the Air & Space Museum on Normal or harder difficulty. Capture all Southwest control points with the Survivalist specialization active. Defeat enemies that are trapped in foam. Complete five propaganda missions using only shotguns.

Division 2 Gunner Field Research Tasks Set 3:

Break Sgt. Wade’s helmet before defeating him in ViewPoint Museum on Normal or harder difficulty. Capture all Downtown East and Federal Triangle control points using the Demolitionist specialization. Defeat enemies while they’re confused. Complete five resource convoy activities using just an SMG.

Division 2 Gunner Field Research Tasks Set 4:

Defeat General Ridgeway in the Capitol Stronghold without using any armor kits on Normal or harder difficulty. Defeat five heavy weapons enemies in the open world. Defeat enemies highlighted with Pulse. Complete five territory control activities using only an assault rifle.

Division 2 Gunner Field Research Tasks Set 5:

Destroy all of the Basilisk’s armor before defeating him on Roosevelt Island on Normal or harder difficulty. Use a mounted weapon to kill enemies in the Roosevelt Island Stronghold. Use only an LMG to complete control point activities. Defeat enemies using mounted guns in the open world.