The Division 2 exotics guide: A complete list of all exotics in The Division 2

There's eight Division 2 Exotics available in the game, and we've got the lowdown on every single one. From the somewhat underpowered Pestilence Exotic LMG to the insanely powerful Nemesis Exotic Sniper, we've got guides to obtaining all of them in The Division 2. Exotics are the rarest tier of weapon in the game and each one possesses unique talents that allow for some creative and destructive scenarios. They're not easy to get though, so read on for our complete list of all Division 2 Exotics and how to get them.

What are The Division 2 Exotics?

Division 2 exotics are a higher tier than High-end, making them some of the absolute best guns in the game. They're all named weapons and you obtain them through complex means, including a lot of grinding and praying to the random loot drops. Every Exotic has three unique talents but when you obtain them, they'll drop at a gear score relevant to your world tier. So to obtain the most powerful versions of these weapons possible, wait until you're at WT4 (or WT5 if it's available - at the time of writing, WT4 is the max) before going for these badass unique weapons.

Division 2 Exotic shotgun: Lullaby

Image credit: Arekkz Gaming/YouTube (Image credit: Arekkz Gaming/Youtube)

Lullaby is one of two Exotics in The Division 2 that... wasn't available unless you pre-ordered, but is now obtained through the Deluxe DLC pack for 950 premium credits.

It's a great gun to use right at the start of the game but because it's a level one shotgun, it quickly becomes obsolete. Thankfully, when you reach the end game and upgrade your crafting bench, you can deconstruct other weapons of the same type and use the components towards buffing the Lullaby.

Division 2 exotic assault rifle: Ruthless

Image credit: Arekkz Gaming/YouTube (Image credit: Arekkz Gaming/YouTube)

Ruthless was another exclusive pre-order bonus so you can also now pick it up in the same deluxe pack for 950 credits.

Again, you can upgrade the Ruthless when you reach end-game so it can become useful at taking down the Black Tusk, but until then you'll probably want to keep it in your stash after you complete the first part of the game.

Destiny 2 exotic SMG: Chatterbox

Image credit: WiLLiS Gaming/YouTube

Woohoo, this gun is actually available in-game! The Chatterbox is an exotic SMG that requires multiple steps before you can acquire it. To get it for yourself, make sure you follow our Division 2 Chatterbox guide.

First things first, the Chatterbox has a Critical Hit Chance of +14.5% which is pretty high. When you obtain it in WT4, it has around an 8k damage output, fires 700 rounds per minute, and holds 60 bullets per mag. These core stats can be modified with your gear and weapon attachments though, so you can customise the gun to suit your playstyle.

As with all Exotics, the Chatterbox Exotic SMG has three talents. The first is Incessant Chatter which increases the rate of fire by 1% for every shot that hits an enemy, to a maximum of 60%. When you reload, this gets reset.

Box Magazine makes it so kills with the Chatterbox refill 20% of the magazine, along with applying a 10-second buff. This buff makes it so every shot that hits an enemy - along with the Incessant Chatter talent - increases the magazine capacity by one, to a maximum of 60. Killing a target consumes the buff, but fully refills the magazine.

Finally, Blabbermouth is a talent that affects your other weapons. While the Chatterbox Exotic SMG is holstered, reloading with your equipped weapon within 5-seconds after a kill grants a 20% boost to the rate of fire for 10-seconds.

As you can see, chaining kills with the Chatterbox means you'll rarely have to reload and it turns into an incredible close range weapon.

Division 2 exotic pistol: Liberty

You may not think an Exotic Pistol is worth it, but trust us: the Liberty is. The steps to acquire it are similar to the Chatterbox but slightly easier, because simply completing the main story earns you one of the components. In WT4, the Liberty can do over 40k damage per shot, has an RPM of 150 and 8 rounds per mag.

Liberty is the first talent for the gun of the same name, which deals an extra 100% damage to hostile electronics. Aiming down the sights also highlights all enemy weak points and electronics.

Blind Justice capitalises on destroying hostile electronics, by making the next bullet after you destroy one deal an extra 500% damage. If you kill an enemy with that single bullet, your magazine is refilled without having to reload and the entire magazine deals an extra 100% damage.

Finally, Independence buffs your equipped weapon while the Liberty is holstered. Destroying any weak points refills 20% of that weapon's magazine.

Not bad, right? Especially for a sidearm. Whip this bad boy out to deal with enemy electronics then bring down the pain as you one shot even the toughest of foes. You can include this hand cannon in your loadout by following our Division 2 Liberty guide.

Division 2 exotic shotgun: Sweet Dreams

Image credit: TheSmegster/YouTube (Image credit: TheSmegster/YouTube)

Sweet Dreams is another Exotic Shotgun, but this one is actually available in the game. Acquiring it in WT4 will push it north of 100k damage which is absolutely insane, and it fires 70 RPM with eight shells before having to reload. Unfortunately, the talents aren't quite as impressive as some of the other Exotics.

Sweet Dreams is the aptly named first talent, which gives you 35% bonus armour if you land a melee attack after swapping to the shotgun itself. It also applies the Sandman debuff...

Sandman is the second talent, which prevents enemies you hit with the melee attack from healing or applying armour kits. Thing is, if you're close enough to melee an enemy with the Sweet Dreams Exotic Shotgun, chances are you're going to kill them very shortly anyway so they shouldn't have time to heal up. If you kill them with the Sandman debuff applied, you also recover that 35% bonus armour again.

Evasive is the final talent and it means that if you dodge with Sweet Dreams equipped, it automatically reloads 1% of the magazine. So... 0.08% of a single shell? Sweet Dreams doesn't have great talents at first glance, but it could become more useful down the line with modifiers. If you want this pure punching shotgun in your hands, take a look at our Division 2 Sweet Dreams guide.

Division 2 exotic assault rifle: Merciless

The sixth Exotic available in The Division 2 right now is Merciless, an Assault Rifle. You're looking at around 15k damage give or take in WT4, with a 30-round mag and 260 rounds per minute. It also offers +15% Critical Hit Damage, along with the three talents.

Binary Trigger turns the Merciless Exotic Assault Rifle into a primer/detonator weapon, a mechanic that should be familiar to any Anthem or Mass Effect players. Pulling the trigger once will fire a primer that will embed itself into an enemy, then releasing the trigger fires a detonator that will detonate any primers in the enemy you hit.

Guerrilla Warfare makes it so each primer that gets detonated does +75% damage for each primer detonated. Only one enemy can have primers embedded at a time, and there's a maximum of five.

Brutality is another talent that applies other weapons while Merciless is holstered. Landing a shot with your equipped weapon has a 5% chance to deal +20% damage as explosive damage. 5% may seem small, but if you're rocking an SMG or LMG alongside the Merciless, that 5% chance will trigger consistently. You can acquire this fierce double-shot rifle with our Division 2 Merciless guide.

Division 2 exotic LMG: Pestilence

Image credit: /u/HungryAntman (Image credit: Reddit: /u/HungryAntman)

Pestilence is the name of exotic number seven, and it's the only exotic LMG in The Division 2. It's probably the most underwhelming of all the Division 2 exotics, because it really doesn't deal much damage at all. In normalized PvP, Pestilence only deals slightly over 1k damage per shot - nothing compared to some of the LMGs in the game which can deal up to 10x as much as that.

Of course, you'd think that the Pestilence talents would more than make up for it. Technically that's true because the talents are powerful, but only when you're fighting enemies that are stuck in the mud. Otherwise it won't be very useful whatsoever. Plague of the Outcasts is the name of the first talent, and whenever you hit an enemy over 20 times with Pestilence and then kill them, it forms a toxic cloud around their corpse that deals 200% weapon damage per second to any enemies foolish enough to stand inside it.

Thing is, any sane player you're fighting - or AI enemy - would instantly leave the area, taking minimal damage. Pestilence, the secondary effect, sounds powerful in PvP fights but when the only way to get it is to use Pestilence as your main weapon? No thank you. If you want to get Pestilence for yourself to see just how bad it really is, you can find that information in our complete Division 2 Pestilence guide.

Division 2 exotic marksman rifle: Nemesis

The Division 2 Nemesis is the Exotic Sniper available in the game and oh boy... it's seriously powerful. It's also arguably the hardest exotic to acquire in the game because you have to complete a number of invaded strongholds which rotate every single week.

Nemesis features two talents that increase the amount of damage the gun deals considerably. Counter-Sniper means the longer you hold the trigger down, the higher amount of damage your shot will deal and if you fire a shot that doesn't kill your target, the next shot reaches the maximum damage much quicker.

Then there's the Nemesis talent which marks a specific enemy you aim at as your nemesis so you can see them through walls and your shot will deal up to 50% more damage depending on how long they're marked for. Combine this with some specific brand set bonuses and gear talents, and you can potentially get almost 5 million damage per shot! Check out our linked guide above for everything you need to know in order to get this incredible gun.

Division 2 exotic assault rifle: Eagle Bearer

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The only exotic assault rifle in the game is the Division 2 Eagle Bearer, and it was only added recently with the introduction of the Division 2 raid. It's a tough weapon to acquire since you need to beat the raid for it, but the talents on this baby make it more than worth it.

You essentially want to ensure you keep firing and don't miss a shot, because Eagle's Strike ensures you gain strong buffs the more shots you hit, while Tenacity delays the damage you receive, keeping you alive for longer. While the Tenacity buff is active, the more enemies you kill reduces the amount of damage you take for each enemy killed, up to 100% - meaning you can disregard all incoming damage provided you can kill enemies quick enough.

If you've got the Eagle Bearer holstered - though I'm not sure why you'd want to do that - you'll have a persistent +10% bonus armor whenever you're firing your equipped weapon. This means the Eagle Bearer is a very intriguing weapon indeed.

Division 2 exotic lever-action rifle: Diamondback

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Introduced to the game with Title Update 5 is the Division 2 Diamondback, the only exotic lever-action rifle available. Just like the Nemesis however, the Diamondback is time-gated thanks to the Division 2 Expeditions. Nevertheless, it's a worthy weapon to get if you can hit your shots consecutively.

Since it's a lever-action rifle, the Diamondback fires impressively slowly, but each shot deals an increasing amount of damage provided you don't miss. Agonizing Bite means that whenever you hit an opponent, another random enemy is marked. Hitting a marked enemy guarantees a critical hit and +20% damage. Rinse and repeat that until you hit five marked enemies, at which point Deep Fangs will be triggered, which gives you +50% reload speed - vital for a lever-action rifle - along with +20% damage and 10 seconds of guaranteed critical hits.

Finally, Shedding Skin ensures you stay alive for longer by gaining +20% bonus armor for three seconds every time a round is loaded. While holstered, you'll also gain +8% bonus armor for two seconds every time you reload. PC players will likely adore the Diamondback because of how consistently accurate you can be with a mouse and keyboard, while console players might struggle with the new exotic lever-action rifle.

There you have it - all of the Exotic guns available in The Division 2 right now. No doubt this list will continue to grow as the game progresses, and may even span across armour and gear. Good luck out there, agent!