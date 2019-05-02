The Division 2 Masks: All Hunter mask locations and how to get them

If you want your character to look certifiably badass, you need to obtain all of the 12 Division 2 masks. Each one is a unique drop from killing a hunter, which can only be spawned through obscure puzzles and riddles. These Division 2 masks are displayed in the White House as you collect them, and you can prove your worth as the ultimate The Division 2 agent. Read on for everything you need to know about the Division 2 masks, hunters, and how to get them.

If you're looking to obtain the Division 2 Ivory Keys, you've also come to the right place. Along with dropping the Division 2 masks, eight of the 12 hunters will also drop one of the Division 2 Ivory Keys used to open the crate inside the White House. Read on for information on how to spawn and kill every one of the Division 2 hunters and obtain all 12 Division 2 masks.

What are The Division 2 masks?

Masks in The Division 2 are an item of clothing you can acquire for your character, equippable in the top-right hand corner of the Apparel menu. They look like creepy hockey masks and there are 12 in total, but it’s unlikely you’ll just stumble across the masks through the story. They require you to complete some convoluted steps followed by a tough boss to obtain them.

How to obtain The Division 2 masks

Each of the 12 masks requires you to do some seemingly random tasks, which will cause one of the Hunters to spawn. As we mentioned, these guys are tough; they specialise in taking down Division agents so we’d recommend being level 30, and enlisting the help of some pals. When you kill the Hunter, they’ll drop their respective mask, and for each encounter, one of the eight Division 2 Ivory Keys will drop too. Remember that for the Hunters to spawn, it has to be night time.

While the steps required to complete seem random, they’re actually the result of many community members searching high and low for cryptic clues found in graffiti around the map. They’re near impossible for the average player to solve unless they know exactly what they’re looking for, so we’d recommend you read on for everything you need to obtain all 12 Division 2 masks.

How to get the Demon Mask

You won’t be able to tackle any of these tasks until you’ve completed the side mission which introduces you to a Hunter for the first time. It’s found due east from the Demolition Site control point in Downtown East, and ends with a scripted fight where you get electrocuted and the Hunter leaves through a door.

When you’ve completed that side mission, the Demon Mask can be found in the same building. Go back down to the atrium, then look east and you’ll see four targets in the windows. Shoot each of the targets once from top to bottom and the Demon Hunter will spawn in a puff of smoke below the windows. Kill him to obtain the Demon Mask.

How to get the Wraith Mask

For the Wraith Mask, head to the Southwest region of the map, and in the south-east corner is the Interstate 395 BN road. Go to the memorial with the flag, then shoot out the light on the left-hand side so the memorial is no longer illuminated.

Step behind the flag so you’re no longer in the water, then salute the memorial. This should cause the Wraith Hunter to spawn in front of you - if you can’t get him to appear, shuffle around and salute from some different positions behind the flag.

How to get the Crimson Mask

Back to the Downtown East area, look to the far east for the Stronghold. Right below the Stronghold on the map is a huge building with a large courtyard in the middle.

Run to the southern portion of the building and interact with a walkie talkie on the desk, then sprint across the courtyard to the northern part and interact with the telephone. The Crimson Hunter will spawn in the middle of the courtyard.

How to get the Ghoul Mask

Head over to West Potomac Park next for the Ghoul Mask, and along Henry Bacon Dr NW there are three underground entrances located in a small vicinity. Enter via the south one and take the north tunnel into the room with the Echo. On the side of the wall is a large map with a laptop beneath it; interact with the laptop to light up the map, which specifies a location with “X marks the spot”.

You want to go to this place, which is along the body of water between the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument. You’ll see a small shelter raised above a shipping crate with a lightbulb hanging; shoot out the lightbulb and the Ghoul Hunter will spawn.

How to get the Midas & Revenant Masks

You’re definitely going to need some help for this one, because you have to take on two Hunters simultaneously for the Midas Mask and Revenant Mask. When you’ve completed the Potomac Event Center mission, head to the far west side of the West End region and look for the swimming pool.

Stand in the middle of the pool and perform the Jumping Jacks emote. This will cause both Hunters to spawn at the same time. Make sure you’ve completed the relevant mission in this area first though, otherwise they won’t spawn.

How to get the Death, Cross, Diamond & Phantom Masks

Did you think the last two were tough, taking out two Hunters at once? Bless. Now you need to fight four Hunters at the same time, to obtain the Death Mask, Cross Mask, Diamond Mask and Phantom Mask.

For this incredibly difficult challenge, go to the water resource node directly north of the Sinkhole control point in the East Mall. Enter the coffee shop on the west side and by the corner of the counter will be a lever. Pull it, then run outside and sprint around the Christmas tree a few times. This will cause all four Hunters to spawn. Good luck, champ.

How to get the Specter Mask

This one took the community over a week to solve, but the Specter mask riddle can now finally be obtained "legitimately". Head over to the Department of Agriculture building, which will be a contaminated zone if you've reached end-game.

Head to the front entrance and stand on top of the crashed truck. Grab a single shot weapon like a rifle, then shoot the windows in the numbered order in the picture. As long as it's night time and you don't miss a shot, the Specter Hunter will spawn to the right-hand side on ground level. If you do miss a shot or he doesn't spawn for any reason, you'll need to re-log ands try again the next night.

How to get the Ghost Mask

Hallelujah! The Ghost hunter has been fixed and is now able to be completed via the proper methods. Turns out, it's actually quite simple.

Capture the Washington Monument control point then head inside, down the rope and to the monitor at the back of the basement. Interact with the button and a zoomed in map of the surrounding area will appear with three locations circled. These are the locations of three agent graves.

You simply need to visit all three at night time and salute them, while facing in the direction of the Washington Monument. You'll know that it's been done correctly because your UI will receive a staticky effect. When you've done all three, head back to the Washington Monument.

Go back down the rope to the monitor and interact with the button again. An image of an orange circle will appear on the screen. Go back up the rope and outside, where you'll see an orange circle highlighted on the ground. Stand inside it for a few seconds and the Ghost hunter will appear directly in front of you. Kill him and congratulations! You've earned the 12th and final hunter mask, along with the eighth Ivory Key.