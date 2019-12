The Halo: Reach Beta is in full swing, and thousands (millions?) of man-hours have been poured into Slayer, Grab Bag and Invasion. The result? High-larity! Bungie has posted a few of their favorite moments to their YouTube channel, including a few truly incredible moments between Spartan and Banshee that must be seen to be believed.

So how’s your Halo: Reach Beta going? Got any favorite moments? Holla with a Comment!

May 13, 2010