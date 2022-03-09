Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp delayed "in light of recent world events"

By published

There's no revised release date for the collection

Advance Wars 1 + 2 Re-Boot Camp
(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo has delayed Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp "in light of recent world events."

The delay to the forthcoming remakes was announced just earlier today via the official Nintendo of Europe Twitter account. As you can see below, Nintendo has all but named the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine as the reason for the delay to the Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp package until a later date, citing "recent world events" as the chief factor behind the postponement.

See more

Right now, we don't have a revised release date to go on the remake bundle. The Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp bundle was originally slated to launch last December, but was then subsequently pushed out of the year and into Spring 2022. More recently, the release date of April 8 was announced for the two games, but that's now been pushed back.

When Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp was originally unveiled last year, it was billed as entire remake of the first two games in the long-running strategy series. Switching out the older pixelated art style for brand new 3D visuals, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is being developed by Ducktales: Remastered developer WayForward. We'll have a little longer to wait before the remake bundle launches on Nintendo Switch.

If you want to help the people of Ukraine, consider donating to The Ukrainian Red Cross, which is providing vital aid on the ground; Doctors Without Borders, which is working with local volunteers and healthcare professionals; and The Kyiv Independent, a Ukraine-based English-language newspaper which is keeping the world informed on what's happening on the ground.

Hirun Cryer
Hirun Cryer

Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.