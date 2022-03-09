Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp delayed "in light of recent world events"

Nintendo has delayed Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp "in light of recent world events."

The delay to the forthcoming remakes was announced just earlier today via the official Nintendo of Europe Twitter account. As you can see below, Nintendo has all but named the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine as the reason for the delay to the Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp package until a later date, citing "recent world events" as the chief factor behind the postponement.

In light of recent world events, we have made the decision to delay Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, which was originally scheduled to release on Nintendo Switch on 08/04. Please stay tuned for updates on a new release date.March 9, 2022 See more

Right now, we don't have a revised release date to go on the remake bundle. The Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp bundle was originally slated to launch last December, but was then subsequently pushed out of the year and into Spring 2022. More recently, the release date of April 8 was announced for the two games, but that's now been pushed back.

When Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp was originally unveiled last year, it was billed as entire remake of the first two games in the long-running strategy series. Switching out the older pixelated art style for brand new 3D visuals, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is being developed by Ducktales: Remastered developer WayForward. We'll have a little longer to wait before the remake bundle launches on Nintendo Switch.

If you want to help the people of Ukraine, consider donating to The Ukrainian Red Cross, which is providing vital aid on the ground; Doctors Without Borders, which is working with local volunteers and healthcare professionals; and The Kyiv Independent, a Ukraine-based English-language newspaper which is keeping the world informed on what's happening on the ground.