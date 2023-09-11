Key Star Wars Rebels detail may have cracked how Grand Admiral Thrawn will return in Ahsoka

A new Ahsoka theory might have cracked how Grand Admiral Thrawn will be making his return thanks to a key detail from Star Wars Rebels.

In the Rebels season 4 finale, both Thrawn and Ezra Bridger vanished into hyperspace after some purrgil took the ship they were both on to locations unknown. But, as TikToker Count Izzee points out, earlier in the episode we learn that the remains of the Jedi Temple Ezra used to access the World Between Worlds was moved from the planet Lothal to Thrawn's ship – the very ship the Imperial and Ezra were aboard when they vanished.

Since Ahsoka episode 4 ended with Ahsoka Tano entering the World Between Worlds, where she reunited with her former Master Anakin Skywalker, we can assume the mystical realm will be very important in the coming episodes. It would make a lot of sense for Ahsoka to exit this plane of the Force via a portal onto Thrawn's ship, then – especially as, after making a huge decision in episode 4, Sabine Wren is also headed to the same location.

How Anakin comes in to play remains to be seen, but, thanks to a sharp-eyed fan, we know he's most likely the Skyguy we know and love after a menacing musical Easter egg at the end of the episode suggested Snips might be dealing with the dark side version of her former teacher.

