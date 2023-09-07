Ahsoka fans have a lot of thoughts about Sabine's big choice in episode 4

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Ahsoka episode 4! Turn back now if you're not up to date on the Star Wars show!

Ahsoka episode 4 was packed with huge moments, including a major cameo, a big revelation about Inquisitor Marrok, and three epic lightsaber battles. But there's one moment in particular that looks pivotal for the rest of the series – and it's spurring plenty of conversation.

After Baylan Skoll has defeated Ahsoka Tano in their duel, Sabine Wren almost destroys the map to Grand Admiral Thrawn. The issue, though, is that the map also points the way to her missing friend Ezra Bridger. That means that, when Baylan tells Sabine she can come with the bad guys through the Eye of Sion, she reluctantly agrees, and lets them finish calculating the coordinates to Thrawn's location.

This could spell disaster for everyone, since Thrawn's return could lead to another war. But, it could also bring Ezra – a missing Jedi – to safety.

"I feel so mad at Sabine but completely understand her motives at the same time," says one person , while another is less forgiving : "You're kidding me... we end up with the First Order because of... SABINE????"

"Sabine giving up the map and going with the bad guys is actually so slay I support her 1000000%" says someone else .

"Ahsoka is asking her to make a promise that if it comes to it, Sabine needs to destroy the map to Ezra, the problem is Sabine already made a promise to Ezra and by destroying would not only make him lost forever but she would also discard her promise," reasons someone else .

"This scene in Ahsoka where Sabine places the map in Baylan’s hand is so good. The sound design and the way Sabine drops it really communicates to the audience the true weight of the decision she just made and I love it," points out another fan .

"People that haven’t watched Rebels, don’t know how crafty and smart they are. Sabine has a plan up her sleeve. Hera Syndulla literally left a tracker on the hyperdrive and Ahsoka probably has the map burned in her hand. They'll find a way," is another person's theory – Ahsoka tries to grab the map but finds it burns in her hand, so it's possible she will have the route blazed into her skin.

We'll have to wait and see how Sabine's choice pans out, but here's hoping it leads to Ezra's return.

