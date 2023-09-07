An eagle-eyed Ahsoka fan has debunked a major Anakin theory

By Molly Edwards
published

It looks like we can trust Anakin after all

Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker in Ahsoka
(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Warning: The following contains major spoilers for Ahsoka episode 4! Turn back now if you're not up to date! 

Anakin Skywalker has finally made his triumphant return in Ahsoka, but the manner of his comeback has caused plenty of speculation. A menacing musical Easter egg at the end of the episode, as well as Anakin appearing to carry Darth Vader's lightsaber, suggested the presence of the dark side. 

But, one eagle-eyed fan has fortunately discovered that Anakin is in fact carrying his own lightsaber. Thanks to some careful analysis, it certainly seems like the mystical World Between Worlds is reflecting off the 'saber's silver surface, making it look more like its dark counterpart. See the comparison below. 

It would be odd for something dark to be at play here, considering that, in Rebels season 4, Emperor Palpatine himself couldn't gain access to the World Between Worlds. It'd take a lot for the dark side to infiltrate this plane of the Force, then, although we can't entirely rule out that Morgan Elsbeth has found a way inside thanks to her magick inherited from the Nightsisters of Dathomir

We'll have to wait and see how the reunion between Snips and Skyguy plays out, but so far, it's featured a crushing Clone Wars parallel that'll be sure to tug at your heart strings.

