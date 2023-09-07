An eagle-eyed Ahsoka fan has debunked a major Anakin theory

Warning: The following contains major spoilers for Ahsoka episode 4! Turn back now if you're not up to date!

Anakin Skywalker has finally made his triumphant return in Ahsoka, but the manner of his comeback has caused plenty of speculation. A menacing musical Easter egg at the end of the episode, as well as Anakin appearing to carry Darth Vader's lightsaber, suggested the presence of the dark side.

But, one eagle-eyed fan has fortunately discovered that Anakin is in fact carrying his own lightsaber. Thanks to some careful analysis, it certainly seems like the mystical World Between Worlds is reflecting off the 'saber's silver surface, making it look more like its dark counterpart. See the comparison below.

Some people are saying that Anakin has his Vader lightsaber attached to his belt and this is not true. Anakin has the correct lightsaber that he wielded in Episode 3. The dark space around him is reflecting off the chrome lightsaber and this is why it looks black! #StarWars pic.twitter.com/VeOzDw6udySeptember 6, 2023 See more

It would be odd for something dark to be at play here, considering that, in Rebels season 4, Emperor Palpatine himself couldn't gain access to the World Between Worlds. It'd take a lot for the dark side to infiltrate this plane of the Force, then, although we can't entirely rule out that Morgan Elsbeth has found a way inside thanks to her magick inherited from the Nightsisters of Dathomir.

We'll have to wait and see how the reunion between Snips and Skyguy plays out, but so far, it's featured a crushing Clone Wars parallel that'll be sure to tug at your heart strings.

