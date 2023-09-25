This hidden Ahsoka Easter egg could link Baylan to the Skywalkers, spelling bad things ahead

Not much gets past Star Wars fans, as a new look at the spin-off series Ahsoka suggests. Ahead of the final two episodes of the show, one viewer has spotted a very intriguing Easter egg.

Twitter user Nira_592 shared a close-up shot of Baylan’s wrist, spotting that this features a list of names written in Aurebesh. These translate to "Luke, Leia, Han, Chewie, R2D2, C3PO, and Ben," eg. the Skywalkers and their closest allies. Very odd indeed…

So why are these on Baylan’s wrist? As you can imagine, the hidden detail has set theories aflame about what it might mean with the main speculation being that this may be some kind of hitlist for the force sensitive mercenary.

PEOPLE WHY IS NO ONE TALKING ABOUT THIS!????? Is this like Baylan's hitlist or something???? #Ahsoka Baylan knows about Luke Leia Han and even Ben!!!! pic.twitter.com/qLdaKiXg2iSeptember 22, 2023 See more

"Is this like Baylan's hit list or something? Baylan knows about Luke, Leia, Han, and even Ben," tweeted the fan who found it. Meanwhile, another suggested: "I think he has a vendetta for the Skywalker's and personally blames them for the fall of the Jedi and peace that once existed."

At this point in the Star Wars timeline, Luke is an adult trying to set up his Jedi training academy (as we saw in The Book of Boba Fett) meanwhile Leia is a senator (as we know from that name drop earlier in the season). However, we’re somewhat surprised to learn that Baylan knows about Ben Solo. He’s likely around four or five years old at this point, and has not yet been sent to train with Luke.

There is of course another explanation too. This might just be a little Easter egg from the show’s creator Dave Filoni and the artists working on the show for dedicated fans. "I doubt an official list would say Chewie. That's just a fun thing Dave threw in for the eagle eyed fans," another pointed out.

Whatever the reason, it’s certainly piqued our interest about what the final episodes hold. For more on the series, check out our guides to: