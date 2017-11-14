Every game with PS4 Pro support: resolution, FPS, HDR, enhancements and more

Looking at a PS4 Pro but not sure which games are enhanced? Thinking of upgrading, but pondering how many of your existing games might be have Pro-powered prettiness and performance ready and waiting? Wondering what resolutions, tweaks, and HDR options there are? Never fear. Here's a comprehensive list of PS4 Pro supported games and what they do with the extra power.

To help you sort through this ever-growing list, we've broken it down alphabetically, with a section at the end for upcoming PS4 Pro enhanced games that we know about (though their exact technical details won't be completely confirmed until nearer their release).

And without further ado...

Currently released games (PS4)

A

Abzu - 2400x1350 resolution, 45-60fps, more rendered fish.

ARK: Survival Evolved

Arizona Sunshine (VR) - 1920x1080 resolution, MSAA anti-aliasing, better rendering, increased LOD and draw distance.

1920x1080 resolution, MSAA anti-aliasing, better rendering, increased LOD and draw distance. Assassin's Creed Origins - up to 4K resolution using dynamic resolution scaling.

- up to 4K resolution using dynamic resolution scaling. Assassin's Creed Syndicate - 2880x1620 resolution.

2880x1620 resolution. Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - 4K resolution, 30fps, high quality textures.

- 4K resolution, 30fps, high quality textures. The Assembly - Higher resolution VR support.

B

Batman: Return to Arkham - 1920x1080 resolution, higher poly count and texture resolution textures, 30fps framerate with increased stability.

1920x1080 resolution, higher poly count and texture resolution textures, 30fps framerate with increased stability. Battleborn - 4K/30fps, 1080p/60, 1080p/30 resolution options and 'enhanced visuals."

4K/30fps, 1080p/60, 1080p/30 resolution options and 'enhanced visuals." Battlefield 1 - 2880x1620 resolution, 60fps via dynamic resolution scaling, higher resolution textures, better draw distance.

- 2880x1620 resolution, 60fps via dynamic resolution scaling, higher resolution textures, better draw distance. Battlezone (VR) 3360x1890 resolution (downscaled to 1080p for VR at 120hz), Dynamic cockpit lighting, increased resolution of screen-space reflections.

3360x1890 resolution (downscaled to 1080p for VR at 120hz), Dynamic cockpit lighting, increased resolution of screen-space reflections. Batman: Arkham VR - minor graphical improvements.

- minor graphical improvements. Bound - Geometry edges rendered in 4K native, inner parts of polygons rendered with multisampling antialiasing and upscaled from 1080P, improved PSVR resolution

The Brookhaven Experiment

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition - "up to" 4K resolution support, running at a smoother frame rate.

C

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 - 4K checkerboard resolution, HDR lighting, and HD textures.

- 4K checkerboard resolution, HDR lighting, and HD textures. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare - up to 4K/3840x2160 checkerboard resolution with dynamic resolution scaling.

- up to 4K/3840x2160 checkerboard resolution with dynamic resolution scaling. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered - "Richer textures and dynamic 4K"

- "Richer textures and dynamic 4K" Call of Duty: WW2 - Increased resolution to 1620p.

- Increased resolution to 1620p. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - 2560×1440 resolution, "enhanced the graphics and upped resolution."

D

Darksiders: Warmastered Edition - 4K support, doubled texture resolutions

Rendering improvements , 60fps "in moment to moment gameplay."

Dark Souls 3 - 1920x1080 resolution, "increased frame rate for gameplay on PlayStation 4 Pro," up to 60fps.

- 1920x1080 resolution, “increased frame rate for gameplay on PlayStation 4 Pro,” up to 60fps. Death Stranding - 4K resolution.

- 4K resolution. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - 4K resolution (checkerboard), graphic improvements, HDR support.

- 4K resolution (checkerboard), graphic improvements, HDR support. Destiny 2 - "Adaptive 4K resolution", HDR support (both available December 5)

- "Adaptive 4K resolution", HDR support (both available December 5) Diablo 3: Ultimate Evil Edition - up to 4K resolution with dynamic rendering, ambient occlusion, light bloom.

- up to 4K resolution with dynamic rendering, ambient occlusion, light bloom. Dirt Rally - "graphical improvements" in VR.

- "graphical improvements" in VR. Dishonored 2 - 2560x1440 resolution.

- 2560x1440 resolution. The Division - 4K resolution, improved temporal anti aliasing supersampling.

- 4K resolution, improved temporal anti aliasing supersampling. The Dwarves - improved frame rate.

- improved frame rate. Driveclub VR - graphical enhancements.

E

Eagle Flight - Improved draw distance and enhanced level of detail.

- Improved draw distance and enhanced level of detail. The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Special Edition - 4K resolution.

- 4K resolution. The Elder Scrolls Online - 4K resolution, HDR support.

- 4K resolution, HDR support. EVE Valkyrie - improved resolutions, particle effects and load times, new dynamic shadows.

- improved resolutions, particle effects and load times, new dynamic shadows. The Evil Within 2 - PS4 Pro patch being worked on, no details as yet.

F

F1 2017 - 4K resolution, HDR support, improved environment reflections, enhanced shadow precision.

- 4K resolution, HDR support, improved environment reflections, enhanced shadow precision. Fallout 4 - 1440p resolution, enhanced draw distances, frame rates and godray effects.

- 1440p resolution, enhanced draw distances, frame rates and godray effects. Farming Simulator 17 - 4K resolution, 1440p at 60fps, 1080p at 60fps with improved draw distance. Other additions include higher quality shadows and increased draw distance.

- 4K resolution, 1440p at 60fps, 1080p at 60fps with improved draw distance. Other additions include higher quality shadows and increased draw distance. Farpoint - Increased resolution, details and textures.

- Increased resolution, details and textures. FIFA 17 - 4K resolution, up to 60fps.

- 4K resolution, up to 60fps. FIFA 18 - 4K resolution, HDR support.

- 4K resolution, HDR support. Final Fantasy 15 - 3200x1800 resolution (checkerboarding) with improved texture filtering and shadows, 1080p locked at 30fps, HDR support.

- 3200x1800 resolution (checkerboarding) with improved texture filtering and shadows, 1080p locked at 30fps, HDR support. Firewatch - 2560x1440 resolution, “advanced level of detail”.

- 2560x1440 resolution, “advanced level of detail”. For Honor - 2560x1400 resolution, 30fps locked, improved detail, shading, physics, shadows and lighting, 1080p supersampling.

- 2560x1400 resolution, 30fps locked, improved detail, shading, physics, shadows and lighting, 1080p supersampling. Full Throttle Remastered - 4K resolution.

G

Ghost Recon: Wildlands - 2560x1440 resolution, improved temporal anti aliasing, lighting, shadows, HDR support.

- 2560x1440 resolution, improved temporal anti aliasing, lighting, shadows, HDR support. Gran Turismo Sport - 4K resolution, HDR support, 60 fps at 1080p.

- 4K resolution, HDR support, 60 fps at 1080p. Gravity Rush 2 - 3840x2160 resolution.

H

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - 60 fps, increased resolution options.

- 60 fps, increased resolution options. Helldivers - 4K checkerboard resolution, 60fps, HDR.

- 4K checkerboard resolution, 60fps, HDR. Here They Lie - 4K resolution, higher quality rendering for PSVR, better shadows, post-processing effects, dynamic flashlight shadows, ambient occlusion, HDR support.

- 4K resolution, higher quality rendering for PSVR, better shadows, post-processing effects, dynamic flashlight shadows, ambient occlusion, HDR support. Hitman - 4k resolution, 60fps, improved textures, shadows, reflective surfaces, post-processing effects, dynamic flashlight shadows, ambient occlusion, HDR.

- 4k resolution, 60fps, improved textures, shadows, reflective surfaces, post-processing effects, dynamic flashlight shadows, ambient occlusion, HDR. Homefront: The Revolution - 4K (2560x1440 resolution upscaled), improved fps, effects, HDR.

- 4K (2560x1440 resolution upscaled), improved fps, effects, HDR. Horizon: Zero Dawn - 4K resolution (3840x2160 checkerboard), improved effects, HDR support.

- 4K resolution (3840x2160 checkerboard), improved effects, HDR support. Hustle Kings - 4K, 60fps, HDR support

I

Infamous: First Light - 3200x1800 resolution (checkerboard), improved frame rate or resolution options, HDR support.

- 3200x1800 resolution (checkerboard), improved frame rate or resolution options, HDR support. Infamous: Second Son - 3200x1800 resolution (checkerboard), improved frame rate or resolution options, HDR support.

- 3200x1800 resolution (checkerboard), improved frame rate or resolution options, HDR support. Injustice 2 - 2560x1440 resolution, 60fps, improved textures, lighting better lighting, motion blur and shadowsHDR support.

K

Killing Floor 2 - 4K (2560x1440p resolution), increased overall environment, weapon, and character detail, ultra textures, increase dynamic shadow resolution.

- 4K (2560x1440p resolution), increased overall environment, weapon, and character detail, ultra textures, increase dynamic shadow resolution. Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX - 4K, 60fps.

- 4K, 60fps. Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue - up to 4K depending on title.

- up to 4K depending on title. King of Fighters 14 - 4K resolution, improved models and textures.

- 4K resolution, improved models and textures. Knack - 3072x1728 resolution, improved frame rate or resolution option

- 3072x1728 resolution, improved frame rate or resolution option Knack 2 - 1800p resolution, or 1080p in high frame-rate mode (near locked 60 fps).

- 1800p resolution, or 1080p in high frame-rate mode (near locked 60 fps). Kona - "higher resolution and better frame rate."

L

LA Noire - 4K resolution.

- 4K resolution. The Last of Us Remastered - 2560×1440 resolution max, choice between 60fps at 1800p resolution or 30fps at 2160p, HDR support.

- 2560×1440 resolution max, choice between 60fps at 1800p resolution or 30fps at 2160p, HDR support. The Last Guardian - 3840x2160 resolution w/variable fps, 3360x1890 at steady but more variable frame rate, 1080p locked at 30fps, HDR support.

- 3840x2160 resolution w/variable fps, 3360x1890 at steady but more variable frame rate, 1080p locked at 30fps, HDR support. Lego Harry Potter Collection - 2560×1440 resolution, 60fps.

- 2560×1440 resolution, 60fps. Let It Die - 2560×1440 resolution.

- 2560×1440 resolution. Life is Strange: Before the Storm - 4K resolution.

- 4K resolution. Little Nightmares - 2880x1620 resolution, 60fps.

M

Madden NFL 18 - 4K resolution, HDR support, higher frame-rate (60fps+) in 1080p.

- 4K resolution, HDR support, higher frame-rate (60fps+) in 1080p. Mafia 3 - 2560×1440 resolution, enhanced shadows and frame rate.

- 2560×1440 resolution, enhanced shadows and frame rate. Mantis Burn Racing - 4K resolution, 60fps, HDR support

- 4K resolution, 60fps, HDR support Mass Effect: Andromeda - 3200x1800 resolution (checkerboard), HDR.

- 3200x1800 resolution (checkerboard), HDR. Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor - 4K with dynamic scaling, or 1080p with enhanced graphical quality including 30fps and longer draw distances.

- 4K with dynamic scaling, or 1080p with enhanced graphical quality including 30fps and longer draw distances. Middle-earth: Shadow of War - 4K cinematics (via downloadable add-on), optional resolution boost mode (dynamic resolution) or quality mode (dynamic resolution, increased draw distances), super-sampling in 1080p.

- 4K cinematics (via downloadable add-on), optional resolution boost mode (dynamic resolution) or quality mode (dynamic resolution, increased draw distances), super-sampling in 1080p. MLB The Show 17 - 4K resolution, or 2560×1440 resolution with enhanced graphics, or 1080p with enhanced frame rate, HDR.

- 4K resolution, or 2560×1440 resolution with enhanced graphics, or 1080p with enhanced frame rate, HDR. Mother Russia Bleeds - 3840x2160 resolution, improved effects.

- 3840x2160 resolution, improved effects. MotoGP 17 - 2560 X 1440 resolution, 60fps, HDR support.

N

NBA 2K17 - 4K resolution, 60fps, HDR support.

- 4K resolution, 60fps, HDR support. NBA 2K18 - 4K resolution, 60 fps, HDR support.

- 4K resolution, 60 fps, HDR support. Neon Chrome - 4K resolution.

- 4K resolution. Nex Machina - 3360x1890 with 60fps (variable), 1080 with 60fps locked, HDR support

- 3360x1890 with 60fps (variable), 1080 with 60fps locked, HDR support Nier: Automata - 1080p, 60fps, improved lighting, shadows, anti aliasing, texture filtering and motion blur.

Nioh - 1080p display: Movie Mode 1920×1080 resolution, high quality anti-aliasing. 30fps. Action Mode 1920x1080 resolution, 60fps. 4K display: Movie Mode 3840x2160, 30fps. Action Mode 1920x1080 resolution at 60fps.

- 1080p display: Movie Mode 1920×1080 resolution, high quality anti-aliasing. 30fps. Action Mode 1920x1080 resolution, 60fps. 4K display: Movie Mode 3840x2160, 30fps. Action Mode 1920x1080 resolution at 60fps. No Man's Sky - 3200x1800 with variable frame rate, improved temporal anti-aliasing, or 1080p with stable 60fps. Better textures and lighting.

O

Outlast 2 - 2560x1440 resolution, improved shadows, detail and textures. 60fps

Overwatch - 60fps, 4K UI, improved texture filtering and depth of field.

- 60fps, 4K UI, improved texture filtering and depth of field. Oxenfree - 60fps.

P

Paladins - 4K resolution with dynamic texture scaling.

- 4K resolution with dynamic texture scaling. Paragon - 1080p, 60fps.

- 1080p, 60fps. PaRappa the Rapper Remastered - "dynamic' 4K support.

- "dynamic' 4K support. PES 2017 - 4K, 60fps.

- 4K, 60fps. Planetside 2 - Improved frame rate.

- Improved frame rate. The Playroom VR - increased rendering resolution.

- increased rendering resolution. Prey - Enable screen-space reflections, higher quality shadows, improved textures and texture memory, anisotropic filter raised from 4X to 16x, improved particle effects.

Pyre - 4K resolution, 60 fps.

R

Ratchet & Clank - 3200x1800 resolution, HDR support.

- 3200x1800 resolution, HDR support. Resident Evil 7 Biohazard - 3840x2160p (upscaled from 1656p), supersampling anti aliasing, HDR support.

- 3840x2160p (upscaled from 1656p), supersampling anti aliasing, HDR support. Resogun - 4K, super sampling anti aliasing, HDR support

- 4K, super sampling anti aliasing, HDR support Rez Infinite - 3840 x 2160 resolution, 60fps, 1920 x 1080 resolution in VR.

- 3840 x 2160 resolution, 60fps, 1920 x 1080 resolution in VR. Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration - 4K at 30fps, 1080p at 60fps, or 1080p at 30fps with 'enriched visuals' (improved foliage, hair, shadows, lighting etc).

- 4K at 30fps, 1080p at 60fps, or 1080p at 30fps with 'enriched visuals' (improved foliage, hair, shadows, lighting etc). RIGS Mechanical Combat League - graphical enhancements.

- graphical enhancements. Rime - improvements to shadows, temporal, level of distance, texture filter, VFX, shaders, materials, reflections.

- improvements to shadows, temporal, level of distance, texture filter, VFX, shaders, materials, reflections. Robinson: The Journey - Improved resolution, enhanced lighting effects, longer view distances, higher quality texture filtering.

- Improved resolution, enhanced lighting effects, longer view distances, higher quality texture filtering. Rocket League - 4K resolution, improved visual quality, and frame rates.

S

Smite - 4K with dynamic resolution, 60fps, improved textures.

- 4K with dynamic resolution, 60fps, improved textures. Snake Pass - 2688x1512 at 30fps or 1080p at 60fps, HDR

- 2688x1512 at 30fps or 1080p at 60fps, HDR Sniper Elite 4 - 1920x1080 resolution, 60fps, improved draw distances, lighting and shadows, high resolution textures.

Sniper Elite 4 - 1920x1080 resolution, 60fps, improved draw distances, lighting and shadows, high resolution textures.

Starblood Arena - graphical enhancements.

Statik

Steep - unlocked frame rate up to 60fps.

- unlocked frame rate up to 60fps. Super Stardust Ultra - 4k, 60fps, improved VR resolution.

- 4k, 60fps, improved VR resolution. The Surge - 4K resolution at 30fps or 1080p at 60fps mode, HDR.

- 4K resolution at 30fps or 1080p at 60fps mode, HDR. Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization - 60fps.

T

Tethered - 4K, 60fps, improved anti aliasing and lighting.

- 4K, 60fps, improved anti aliasing and lighting. Thumper - 4K, 60fps, improved supersampling and anti-aliasing in VR.

Titanfall 2 - 2560×1440 resolution with dynamic resolution scaling.

- 2560×1440 resolution with dynamic resolution scaling. Trackmania Turbo - 2880x1620 resolution, 60fps, enhanced graphics, 120fps in VR.

- 2880x1620 resolution, 60fps, enhanced graphics, 120fps in VR. Trove - 60fps.

U

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End - 2560×1440 resolution and 30fps in single player, 1080p resolution and 60fps in multiplayer, HDR support.

- 2560×1440 resolution and 30fps in single player, 1080p resolution and 60fps in multiplayer, HDR support. Uncharted 4: Lost Legacy - 4K resolution, HDR support, 60fps.

- 4K resolution, HDR support, 60fps. Until Dawn: Rush of Blood - improved rendering.

V

Verdun - 3200x1800 resolution, 60fps.

- 3200x1800 resolution, 60fps. Victor Vran: Overkill Edition - 2880x1620 resolution, 60fps, improved anti aliasing.

- 2880x1620 resolution, 60fps, improved anti aliasing. Viking Squad - 3840x2160 resolution, 60fps, improved multisample anti-aliasing.

W

Warframe - Frame rate and performance improvements.

- Frame rate and performance improvements. Watch Dogs 2 - 3200x1800 resolution (checkerboard), improved draw distances, improved super sampled anti aliasing, improved occlusion and shadows.

- 3200x1800 resolution (checkerboard), improved draw distances, improved super sampled anti aliasing, improved occlusion and shadows. What Remains of Edith Finch - Frame rate improvements.

- Frame rate improvements. Wheels of Aurelia - 3840x2160 resolution, 60fps.

- 3840x2160 resolution, 60fps. Wipeout Omega Collection - 4K, resolution dependent on motion blur. Motion blur disabled: 4K resolution with 4x8 Enhanced Quality Anti-Aliasing. Motion blur enabled: 3840x2160 resolution (checkerboarding). 60fps, high resolution textures, improved illumination, reflections, shadows and other graphical effects. HDR.

- 4K, resolution dependent on motion blur. Motion blur disabled: 4K resolution with 4x8 Enhanced Quality Anti-Aliasing. Motion blur enabled: 3840x2160 resolution (checkerboarding). 60fps, high resolution textures, improved illumination, reflections, shadows and other graphical effects. HDR. The Witcher 3 - 4K resolution.

- 4K resolution. The Witness - 4K at 60fps, or 2560×1440 resolution at 60 FPS, HDR.

- 4K at 60fps, or 2560×1440 resolution at 60 FPS, HDR. World of Tanks - 3200 x 1800 resolution, HDR.

X

XCOM 2 - Improved anti-aliasing and visual FX.

Upcoming games (PS4)

Days Gone

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Monster Hunter World

Skull and Bones

Spider-Man

Keep in mind you'll need a display with 4K and/or HDR support to take full advantage of PS4 Pro. If you're not 100-percent sure what those terms mean (we don't blame you), check out our guide to understanding 4K and HDR content.

Even without a compatible display, you should still see improved textures and other graphical refinements on your trusty HDTV for many of these games. If you're wondering whether you should buy a PS4 Pro if you don't have a 4K TV, we've got you covered there, too.

