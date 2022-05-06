WWE 2K22 wrestlers list sorted by Raw, Smackdown, AEW and more

The WWE 2K22 wrestlers list is more than 200-strong. That can make it difficult to track who’s on Raw or Smackdown, and who’s left the company for AEW or other pastures new. So we’ve done it for you. Below you’ll find a comprehensive guide to the whereabouts of every superstar in WWE 2K22, correct as of Thursday, May 5 – and we’ll be updating it monthly, too. From Legends, to NXT, all the way to German federation WXW, this is the complete WWE 2K22 wrestlers list.

WWE 2K22 wrestler names explained

To ensure this list is completely up to date, we’ve sorted contracted WWE wrestlers according to their current names. Some of these have changed since WWE 2K22 was released – in these instances, we’ve added a note to clarify. For instance, Gunther is known in the game as Walter, Ludwig Kaiser as Marcel Barthel, and Alba Fyre as Kay Lee Ray.

For those Legends and those no longer with WWE, we’ve maintained their in-game name, as it’s usually their best-known moniker from their time wrestling for the company.

All WWE 2K22 Legends

Andre The Giant (M, 88)

Batista (M, 88)

Beth Phoenix (M, 87)

Big Boss Man (M, 81)

The Boogeyman (M, TBC) [DLC, coming May]

Booker T (M, 88)

Bret Hart (M, 91)

British Bulldog (M, TBC) [DLC, coming June]

Cactus Jack (M, TBC) [DLC, coming May]

Diesel (M, 87) / Kevin Nash (M, 88)

Doink The Clown (M, TBC) [DLC, coming June]

Eddie Guerrero (M, 90)

Eric Bischoff (M, 69)

Faarooq (M, 88)

Goldberg (M, 88)

Hulk Hogan (M, 91)

Hurricane Helms (M, TBC) [DLC, coming xx]

JBL (M, 88)

Jerry Lawler (M, 86)

Jim Neidhart (M, 86)

John Cena (M, 92)

Kane (M, 82)

Mr McMahon (M, 76)

Papa Shango (M, 79)

Razor Ramon (M, 84) / Scott Hall (M, 87)

Randy Savage (M, 88)

Ric Flair (M, 88)

Rikishi (M, 86) (M, TBC) [DLC]

Road Dogg (M, 85)

Rob Van Dam (M, TBC) [DLC, coming June]

The Rock (M, 93)

Roddy Piper (M, 85)

Shane McMahon (M, 79)

Shawn Michaels (M, 88)

Steve Austin (M, 92)

Ted DiBiase (M, 85)

Triple H (M, 91)

Ultimate Warrior (M, 88)

Umaga (M, 88) [DLC]

The Undertaker (M, 90)

Vader (M, TBC) [DLC, coming May]

X-Pac (M, 85)

Yokozuna (M, 90) [DLC]

Chyna (F, 87)

Stacy Keibler (F, TBC) [DLC, coming xx]

Stephanie McMahon (F, 77)

Trish Stratus (F, 88)

WWE 2K22 Raw wrestlers

AJ Styles (M, 91)

Akira Tozawa (M, 75)

Angelo Dawkins (M, 80)

Apollo Crews (M, 81)

Bobby Lashley (M, 91)

Brock Lesnar (M, 94)

Cedric Alexander (M, 76)

Chad Gable (M, 76)

Ciampa (M, 84) [known in game as Tommaso Ciampa]

Commander Azeez (M, TBC) [DLC, coming July]

Damian Priest (M, 84)

Dolph Ziggler (M, 82)

Dominik Mysterio (M, 79)

Edge (M, 91)

Ezekiel (M, 75) [known in game as Elias]

Finn Balor (M, 87)

Kevin Owens (M, 85)

The Miz (M, 86)

Montez Ford (M, 82)

MVP (M, 80)

Omos (M, 82) [DLC]

Otis (M, 77)

R-Truth (M, 77)

Randy Orton (M, 88)

Rey Mysterio (M, 90)

Riddle (M, 85)

Robert Roode (M, 81)

Seth Rollins (M, 81)

Shelton Benjamin (M xx

T-Bar (M, 76)

Theory (M, 80) [known in game as Austin Theory]

Titus O’Neill (M, 76`)

Alexa Bliss (F, 84)

Asuka (F, 90)

Becky Lynch (F, 92)

Bianca Belair (F, 87)

Carmella (F, xx)

Dana Brooke (F, 74)

Doudrop (F, TBC) [DLC, coming June]

Liv Morgan (F, 77)

Maryse (F, 79)

Nikki ASH (F, 82)

Rhea Ripley (F, 86)

Tamina (F, 75)

WWE 2K22 Smackdown wrestlers

Angel (M, 79) [known in game as Angel Garza]

Big E (M, 87)

Butch (M, 81) [known in game as Pete Dunne]

Drew Gulak (M, 79)

Drew McIntyre (M, 91)

Erik (M, 80)

Gunther (M, 86) [known in game as Walter]

Happy Corbin (M, 81)

Humberto (M, 77) [known in game as Humberto Carrillo]

Ivar (M, 81)

Jey Uso (M, 85)

Jimmy Uso (M, 85)

Jinder Mahal (M, 77)

Kofi Kingston (M, 88)

Ludwig Kaiser (M, 79) [known in game as Marcel Barthel]

Mace (M, 76)

Mansoor (M, 80)

Mustafa Ali (M, 77)

Rick Boogs (M, TBC) [DLC, coming June]

Ricochet (M, 82)

Roman Reigns (M, 95)

Sami Zayn (M, 80)

Sheamus (M, 85)

Shinsuke Nakamura (M, 88) [known in game as King Nakamura]

Xavier Woods (M, 86)

Bayley (F, 88)

Carmella (F, 79)

Charlotte Flair (F, 90)

Lacey Evans (F, 81)

Naomi (F, 79)

Natalya (F, 84)

Raquel Rodriguez (F, 81) [known in game as Raquel Rodriguez]

Ronda Rousey (F, TBC) [DLC, coming June]

Sasha Banks (F, 88)

Shayne Baszler (F, 84)

Shotzi (F, 77)

Sonya Deville (F, 79)

Xia Li (F, TBC) [DLC, coming July]

WWE 2K22 NXT wrestlers

Cameron Grimes (M, 79)

Cruz Del Toro (M, 79) [known in game as Raul Mendoza]

Fabian Aichner (M, 80)

Joaquin Wilde (M, 79)

Katana Chance (F, 79) [DLC, known in game as Kacy Catanzaro]

LA Knight (M, TBC) [DLC, coming July]

Roderick Strong (M, 80)

Santos Escobar (M, 81)

Wes Lee (M, TBC) [DLC, coming June]

Alba Fyre (F, 81) [known in game as Kay Lee Ray]

Candice LeRae (F, 77)

Indi Hartwell (F, TBC) [DLC, coming May]

Io Shirai (F, 82)

Mandy Rose (F, 80)

Sarray (F, TBC] [DLC, coming July]

WWE 2K22 NXT UK wrestlers

A-Kid (M, TBC) [DLC, coming June]

Ilja Dragunov (M, TBC) [DLC, coming May]

Jordan Devlin (M, 79)

Trent Seven (M, 77)

Tyler Bate (M, 82)

WWE 2K22 wrestlers now with AEW

Ariya Daivari (M, 70)

Isaiah Scott (M, 80)

Jake Roberts (M, 85)

Jeff Hardy (M, 85)

Keith Lee (M, 80)

Kyle O’Reilly (M, 81)

Murphy (M, 77)

Samoa Joe (M, 86)

William Regal (M, 85)

Toni Storm (F, 80)

WWE 2K22 wrestlers now with Impact

Mickie James (F, 81)

WWE 2K22 wrestlers now with MLW

Karrion Kross (M, 84)

Lince Dorado (M, 75)

WWE 2K22 wrestlers now with CMLL

Gran Metalik (M, 79)

WWE 2K22 wrestlers now with WXW

Alexander Wolfe (M, 77)

All WWE 2K22 free agents

The Brian Kendrick (M, 74)

Braun Strowman (M, 90)

Cesaro (M, 84)

Danny Burch (M, 77)

Dexter Lumis (M, 79)

Fandango (M, 77)

Johnny Gargano (M, 82)

John Morrison (M, 80)

Kalisto (M, 74)

Kushida (M, 79)

Nash Carter (M, TBC) [DLC, coming June]

Oney Lorcan (M, 76)

Slapjack (M, 71)

Timothy Thatcher (M, 80)

Tucker (M, 71)

Tyler Breeze (M, 77)

Billie Kay (F, 77)

Dakota Kai (F, 79)

Ember Moon (F, 81)

Lana (F, 71)

Mia Yim (F, 79)

Nia Jax (F, 82)

Peyton Royce (F, 79)

Tegan Nox (F, 79)

Playable list of WWE 2K22 Celebrities

Logan Paul (M, TBC) [DLC, coming July]

Machine Gun Kelly (M, TBC) [DLC, coming July]

Mr T (M, TBC) [DLC, coming June]

WWE 2K22 managers

Bobby Heenan (M)

Mr McMahon (M)

Paul Heyman (M)

Triple H (M)

Scarlett (F)

Stephanie McMahon (F)

WWE 2K22 alternates

Dolph Ziggler ’09 (M, 80)

Eddie Guerrero ’97 (M, 87)

Finn Balor Demon (M, 90)

Kane ’08 (M, 90)

Kevin Nash NWO (M, 88) [DLC]

Hollywood Hogan (M, 93) [DLC]

The Miz 11 (M, 90)

Rey Mysterio ’05 (M, 84)

Rey Mysterio ’06 (M, 87)

Rey Mysterio ’08 (M, 86)

Rey Mysterio ’09 (M, 88)

Rey Mysterio Dec ’09 (M, 87)

Rey Mysterio ’11 (M, 88)

Rey Mysterio Jr (M, 82)

Rey Mysterio Jr ’96 (M, 82)

Seth Rollins ’20 (M, 88)

Scott Hall NWO (M, 90) [DLC]

Syxx (M, 88) [DLC]

The Undertaker ’95 (M, 88) [DLC]

The Undertaker ’98 (M, 93) [DLC]

The Undertaker WM36 (M, 91) [DLC]

Reckoning (F, 76)

