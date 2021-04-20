WWE 2K22 roster: all confirmed wrestlers, plus 18 stars guaranteed to appear

The WWE 2K22 roster is already taking shape after the new brawler's surprise reveal at WrestleMania 37 in early April. Long-time legend Rey Mysterio and Swiss technician Cesaro are the first two names confirmed for WWE 2K22, and below we profile 18 other grapplers assured to make the cut – including Roman Reigns, after his dominant run as WWE Universal Champion, and the two new stars of the ladies’ division: Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley. Looking for Chris Jericho, Dean Ambrose, or Rusev? They’ve all moved on – for those guys you need GR's AEW roster rundown instead. We'll add more names to this WWE 2K22 roster guide as they’re announced, all the way through to its winter release.

Rey Mysterio (confirmed)

(Image credit: 2K)

The very first wrestler announced for the 2K series’ comeback edition, by way of its WrestleMania 37 reveal trailer. Ironically, the 32-year veteran didn’t feature on this year's big show, but his athletic moveset and legendary luchador masks assure him of must-play status in WWE 2K22.

Cesaro (confirmed)

(Image credit: 2K)

WWE 2K22's second confirmed wrestler – the Swiss king of swing is shown chewing a 619 finisher from Rey Mysterio in the game's WrestleMania 37 reveal trailer. He fared much better at the real-life supershow, defeating Seth Rollins in a technically excellent Saturday night highlight.

Apollo Crews (95% certain)

(Image credit: 2K)

Once beloved on the independent circuit as Uhaa Nation, WWE never quite got Crews’ character right as a babyface - and so turned him heel, complete with cringeworthy fake Nigerian accent. He overcame the dodgy new voice to claim the Intercontinental title from Big E at WrestleMania 37.

Asuka (99% confirmed)

(Image credit: 2K)

Presented with the Raw Women's Championship upon Becky Lynch’s maternity leave, Asuka briefly traded the belt with Sasha Banks before slaying all comers in 2020. Aussie newcomer Rhea Ripley finally dethroned her at WrestleMania 37, but it won't be long before she's back in the gold.

Becky Lynch (99% confirmed)

(Image credit: 2K)

WWE’s biggest star of recent times had the misfortune of being cover athlete on total dud WWE 2K20 – but enjoyed much happier real-life news with partner Seth Rollins (who’s also a cert for WWE 2K22), giving birth to daughter Roux in February 2021. She’s due back in a WWE ring imminently.

Bianca Belair (99% confirmed)

(Image credit: 2K)

After graduating from developmental brand NXT in 2020, Belair stormed to victory in January’s female Royal Rumble – then claimed the Smackdown world title from Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37. Her likeness was one of many infamously downgraded from WWE 2K19 to 2K20, meaning a sizable visual improvement in 2K22 is essential.

Big E, Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods (99% certain)

(Image credit: 2K)

Collectively known as The New Day, this timeless trio shockingly split in 2020 – with Big E claiming Intercontinental title glory on Smackdown after his partners moved to Raw. The threesome still appear together at big events and are certain to have a trio entrance included in WWE 2K22.

Bobby Lashley & MVP (99% certain)

(Image credit: 2K)

Along with Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin, four-man stable The Hurt Business were an emphatic 2020 success story – so WWE naturally split them up prematurely. Still, Lashley exiting WrestleMania 37 as WWE Champion, after felling Drew McIntyre, ensures this pair grab spots on the video game roster.

Daniel Bryan (99% certain)

(Image credit: 2K)

Having retired through injury in 2016, Bryan made a shock comeback two years later – but it wasn’t until the turn of this year that WWE put some wind back in his sails. The bearded one shone on Smackdown from January through March, but still fell short of title glory at WrestleMania 37.

Drew McIntyre (99% certain)

(Image credit: 2K)

As in real life, 2020 was a year like no other for WWE, with fans kept away from arenas for more than nine months. McIntyre carried the company during that time, claiming the WWE Championship twice and making hay from feuds with Randy Orton and AJ Styles.

Edge (99% certain)

(Image credit: 2K)

After returning from injury in 2019, the ‘Rated-R Superstar’ won 2021’s Royal Rumble – but fell short to Roman Reigns in his Universal title quest. While he's assured of a WWE 2K22 place, tag partner Christian is out after signing with rival federation AEW (which has three games coming out in 2021!) earlier this year.

Rhea Ripley (95% certain)

(Image credit: 2K)

An instant hit upon appearing in WWE’s 2017 Mae Young Classic tournament at the age of 20, Ripley regularly outshone the entire NXT female division before finally arriving on Raw this past February. She overcame Asuka to claim the brand's Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37, in her very first man roster singles bout.

Roman Reigns (99% certain)

(Image credit: 2K)

While Drew McIntyre carried Raw through the pandemic, former super-face Reigns was doing the same on Smackdown – now recast as an imperious heel with legendary yarn-spinner Paul Heyman as his mouthpiece. Just don't mention the WWE 2K20 cover.

Sasha Banks (99% certain)

(Image credit: 2K)

WWE’s standout female performer of 2020 and 2021 so far, thanks to a barnstorming run as tag-team champs with Bayley, a fiery feud after that pairing inevitably overheated, and a fantastic Wrestlemania night-one main event in which she dropped the Smackdown gold to Bianca Belair.

Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax (99% certain)

(Image credit: 2K)

They won't be winning any prizes for match quality, but this pairing have largely dominated the women’s tag-team division in the audience-free (due to the pandemic) era of WWE. Submission expert Baszler is wasted in this role – you know what to do when 2K22 lands.

Sheamus (99% certain)

(Image credit: 2K)

"It's a shameful thing, lobster head…” The Irishman man no longer uses his comically misheard entrance theme, but is still delivering bruising, highly watchable brawls at 43 – such as a WrestleMania 37 US title victory over Riddle. Should be super fun to smash jobbers with in WWE 2K22.