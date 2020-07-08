While we've technically been able to fulfill a Watch Dogs Legion pre-order for a little while now, its delay has meant that everything's cooled off slightly. However, with Ubisoft Forward - the company's summer presentation - just around the corner, there's never been a better time to pre-order Watch Dogs Legion and jump back on the hype train.

First things first, we don't know the exact release date yet. There was some chat a good while back that Watch Dogs Legion was initially supposed to come out in March of 2020 but that ship sailed and the order of Ubisoft's games releasing was rejigged. We expect it to be near next-gen release date and for the game to definitely come out on both the current consoles and those launching this Holiday season.

If you need reminding, Watch Dogs Legion is set in an alternative future London, but one still post-Brexit, and you get to build your own team of Dedsec agents that come straight out of the population, comprised of a whole range of different London citizens. And if you want a complete Watch Dogs fill-in, check out our handy Watch Dogs Legion story primer.

As a result of this extraordinary hype and excitement now is the best time to prime yourself on what's available and how to pre-order Watch Dogs Legion. You'll get extra benefits if you do - notably some free cosmetics at the very basic level, but more awesome stuff with each step up - as well as that glorious benefit of being able to play as early as possible on day one.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

First things first, whatever version you pre-order, you will get the above Golden KingPack which features a weapon skin, car skin, and mask. All, as the name would suggest, of a gold variety. Purely cosmetic, which is a bit of a shame, but there's some more goodies that are a bit more tangible and beneficial with every rung of the ladder you go up.

This is a Ubisoft game so there is a familiar grading of editions available to pre-order in some familiar forms. The first three are the usual suspects: Ultimate; Gold; and Standard. However, there's also a Ubisoft Store-exclusive Collector's Edition. Whatever you fancy, this is the place to work out how to pre-order Watch Dogs Legion.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Pre-order Watch Dogs Legion - Standard Edition

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Just keep it simple with a pre-order in the Standard Edition form. With this, you'll get the game and the Golden King pack pictured above. That's all we know right now though given Assassin's Creed Valhalla has a mission thrown in for pre-ordering, I wouldn't put it past Ubisoft to add something similar for Watch Dogs Legion in due course - though this is me thinking out loud. Here's what's live right now in terms of retailer pre-ordering:

US Watch Dogs Legion Standard Edition pre-order links

PS4 | Amazon - $49.94 | Walmart - $49.94 | Best Buy - $59.99

Xbox One | Amazon - $49.94 | Walmart - $49.94 | Best Buy - $59.99



UK Watch Dogs Legion Standard Edition pre-order links

PS4 | Amazon UK (Limited Edition) - £51.99 | Currys - £49.99 | 365games - £49.99 | The Game Collection - £44.95 | Base - £47.85

Xbox One | Amazon UK (Limited Edition) - £57.99 | Currys - £49.99 | 365games - £49.99 | The Game Collection - £44.95 | Base - £47.85



Watch Dogs Legion pre-orders - Gold Edition

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The Gold Edition of you Watch Dogs Legion pre-order will shed the weight of the Ultimate Edition's extra content but retain access to that valuable Season Pass which is key to any potential DLC to come after release. The Gold Edition (including the season pass), will get you:

The game

Golden King Pack

4 Iconic heroes with their own unique backstories

'Not in Your Name' mission

Dedsec car skin

Play three days early

US Watch Dogs Legion Gold Edition pre-order links

PS4 | Amazon - $109.99 | Walmart (Steelbook) - $109.99 | Best Buy (Steel book) - $109.99 | GameStop (Steelbook) - $109.99

Xbox One | Amazon (Steelbook) - $109.99 | Amazon (Digital) - $99.99 | Walmart (Steelbook) - $109.99 | Best Buy - $99.99 | Best Buy (Steelbook) - $109.99 | GameStop - $99.99 | GameStop (Steelbook) - $109.99

UK Watch Dogs Legion Gold Edition pre-order links

PS4 | Amazon UK - £74.99 | 365games - £74.99 | The Game Collection - £72.95

Xbox One | Amazon UK - £74.99 | 365games - £74.99 | The Game Collection - £72.95

Watch Dogs Legion pre-orders - Ultimate Edition

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The Ultimate Edition is a big way to nail down your Watch Dogs Legion pre-order. In it, you'll get the game, the season pass, and the appropriately named Ultimate Pack. Expect this to be a pretty penny at launch as Odyssey's was well North of the three-figure mark. As a note, for now, the Ultimate Edition is exclusive to GameStop in the US and Game in the UK.

The Ultimate Pack comes with the following items:

The game

Golden King Pack

Urban Jungle Pack (three characters)

4-week VIP status

London Dissident pack

Play three days early

Season Pass: 4 Iconic heroes with their own unique backstories; 'Not in Your Name' mission; Dedsec car skin

US Watch Dogs Legion Ultimate Edition pre-order links

PS4 | GameStop (Steelbook) - $129.99

Xbox One | Amazon (Digital) - $119.99 | Best Buy (Digital) - $119.99 | GameStop - $119.99 | GameStop (Steelbook) - $129.99

UK Watch Dogs Legion Ultimate Edition pre-order links

PS4 | Game - £92.99

Xbox One | Game - £92.99

Pre-order Watch Dogs Legion - Collector's Edition

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

If you want to pre-order Watch Dogs Legion in order to get the biggest and beastliest version then you'll need to head over to the Ubisoft store direct. That's the only place you can get the Collector's Edition. This monster contains the game, the season pass, and the Ultimate Pack as well as a whole host of awesome physical goodies and, well, collectibles. Inside it is:

Ded Coronet Mask (and instant access to it in-game)

Ultimate Edition of the game

Set of 3 stickers

Double-sided propaganda poster

Exclusive steel book

Season Pass: 4 Iconic heroes with their own unique backstories; 'Not in Your Name' mission; Dedsec car skin

Ultimate Content: Urban Jungle Pack (three characters); 4-week VIP status; London Dissident pack; Play three days early

This is a bit pricey but no more than other sought-after collector's editions we've known in recent years. It's the coolest one, and I don't think there'll be loads of these made.

Collector's Edition - US - $189.99 | Collector's Edition - UK - £149.99

