Watch Dogs Legion will get free next-gen upgrades on Xbox Series X and PS5

If you buy Watch Dogs Legion will be getting free next-gen upgrades for both PS5 or Xbox Series X owners.

Ubisoft confirmed that Legion will support free next-gen upgrades during today's Ubisoft Forward event. Xbox boss Phil Spencer came on stream to announce that it will be part of the Xbox Smart Delivery program, and a new Ubisoft Store page confirms that the PS5 version will also be a free upgrade for PS4 owners.

Smart Delivery is technically the name of the Xbox upgrade program, but the basic idea is the same across all platforms. Under Smart Delivery, if you own the Xbox One version, you can get the Xbox Series X version for free, or vice-versa. Thanks to whatever upgrade plan Sony is offering - the finer points of which have yet to be nailed down - you'll also be able to move from PS4 to PS5 at no additional cost.

We haven't heard anything about the PS5 version, but Spencer briefly discussed the Xbox Series X version of Legion during today's stream. "On Series X, you'll get to take advantage of the amazing work the team has done with DirectX Raytracing to create an absolutely immersive version of London, like you've never seen before," he said. Again, we're still waiting for Sony to properly outline its next-gen upgrade path, but we can expect similar graphical advancements on PS5.