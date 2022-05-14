Valheim build brings iconic Dragon Ball Z locations to the Viking realm

It's been a while since we've written about a new Valheim build, partly because it's hard to beat this recreation of Sauron's Tower from The Lord of the Rings, but this new build bringing iconic Dragon Ball Z locations to the Viking realm shouldn't be missed.

The credit goes to Grrvvpp23, who shared their creation to Reddit. The build meticulously recreates the familiar Dragon Ball Z locale Kami's Lookout, the big circular platform suspended high up in the sky where Kami (and later Dende) look over the world. Stick around to the end of the video and you'll see that the Valheim version of Kami's Lookout actually rests atop a massive pole just like the real thing.

Wondering how in Shenron's name you'd ever make it up there? Well, by going to another famous Dragon Ball Z location, of course. Not only does the build feature Kami's Lookout, but it's also home to a wonderfully faithful model of the Kame house, which is home to Master Roshi. And the icing on the cake is that the player seems to be cosplaying as the Turtle Hermit, with their player rocking a shiny bald head and majestic beard.

Despite still being in early access, Valheim recently crossed 10 million players, much to the surprise of Iron Gate CEO Richard Svensson, who said the team "never imagined" so many players. If you're thinking of checking it out or returning after some time away, check out everything on the way in the Valheim Mistlands update.