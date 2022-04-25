Valheim has surpassed 10 million Vikings, just over a year after release

Viking survival game Valheim has reached 10 million players despite the fact it was only released just over a year ago.

Announced via the Valheim Twitter account today, the Iron Gate Studio game has surpassed 10 million Vikings since it was launched via early access in February 2021.

According to a press release highlighting the monumental achievement, Valheim has hit a number of impressive milestones since launch including an all-time player peak of 502,000 and an 'overwhelmingly positive' review on Steam with more than 293,000 reviews - 95% of which are positive.

#Valheim has sold over 10 million copies! Thank you to every single one of you who got us to this milestone – when we launched the game we could never in our wildest dreams have imagined this! 🧡 🍻 pic.twitter.com/ZCmcsaubPBApril 25, 2022 See more

The CEO of Iron Gate Studios Richard Svensson reflected on the success of the survival game saying: "We never imagined Valheim would become so big, not even in our wildest dreams." Svensson also went on to reveal that the team at the studio has "doubled since launch" and that "knowing Valheim is enjoyed by millions of players around the world honours and humbles us at the same time."

The vice president of Coffee Stain publishing, Albert Säfström, also took the time to sing Valheim’s praises adding in the same press release: "Seeing Valheim’s journey through its first year of Early Access and being by Iron Gate’s side has been an immense privilege. The team is pouring all their development knowledge and love for the craft into the game, and it’s humbling to see the fruit of their work bring joy to millions around the world."

The even better news is that more Viking survival goodness is on the way, with the Valheim Mistlands update due sometime this year. The next major content update for Valheim promises to bring players a brand-new biome to explore, enemies to fight and new weapons to craft. Fans can keep up to date with the update’s progress over on the game’s Steam community posts .