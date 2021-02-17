How to plant seeds in Valheim to grow food and trees

Wondering how to plant seeds in Valheim? We were too, for a while. You can begin finding carrot seeds in the Black Forest – the second biome you should be exploring – along with turnip seeds in the Swamp, which is the third. Then there's also beech seeds, along with fir and pine cones, all of which grow trees. But growing and planting seeds in Valheim isn't possible from the moment you obtain them, so this guide is here to help you understand how farming works and how to plant seeds in Valheim.

How to plant seeds in Valheim

(Image credit: Coffee Stain Publishing)

So there are two types of seeds you can obtain in Valheim. The first are food seeds, of which there are currently two types:

Carrot seeds – Black Forest

Turnip seeds – Swamp

Along with three types of tree seeds:

Beech seeds – Meadows

Fir cones – Black Forest

Pine cones – Black Forest

In order to plant and start growing them, you're going to need to craft a Cultivator, which requires five Core Wood and five Bronze to make. A Hoe – five Wood and two Stone – will also be useful to flatten the ground first.

With the Cultivator in your hands, left click to turn grass into soil. Then, with it still equipped, open your inventory and select a seed. Click on the ground and voila! The seed will be planted. You don't need to tend to them or water them, thankfully they'll grow by themselves over time.

(Image credit: Coffee Stain Publishing)

Harvesting carrots and turnips unfortunately doesn't provide you with seeds to replant and grow more though, so in order to have a recycling food farm, you need to craft a Cauldron, which just needs 10 Tin, a fire below it, and a Forge in the vicinity. Craft either Carrot Soup or Turnip Stew, and you'll unlock the respective seed plant. Head back to your farm and select the seed plant in the Cultivator build menu to grow your own carrot and turnip seeds.

Valheim Ancient Seeds explained

Wondering what Ancient Seeds are used for? Unfortunately, these are nothing to do with farming. As it stands, Ancient Seeds only have one use in Valheim, and that's to do with the Valheim Elder summon process. You need to sacrifice Ancient Seeds to spawn the second boss in the game, so they can't be planted to grow anything, disappointingly.