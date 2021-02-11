Valheim biomes - all the regions and what to expect from each

Currently, there are six Valheim biomes to encounter in the game, with three more confirmed to be on their way... kind of. Valheim is a procedurally generated world which means that these biomes can be random in size and location, similar to how Minecraft works. Although Valheim's world isn't quite endless. We've got the details on all of the Valheim biomes along with what you can expect in each one right here.

Valheim biomes list

Here are all nine Valheim biomes, including the three under-development ones:

Meadows

(Image credit: Iron Gate AB)

Kicking things off is the Meadows, which is the friendliest of all the biomes, and the one you're likely to spawn in. Beech, Birch, and Oak trees spawn here, as do Boars, Greylings, and Deer. You can find all the basic resources you need to get going in a Meadows biome. You'll also find Eikthyr – the first boss marked on your map at the start of the game – in a Meadows.

Black Forest

(Image credit: Coffee Stain Publishing)

Often found adjacent to Meadows – and sometimes blending the border between the woodland parts of Meadows biomes – the Black Forest is a hostile land full of Greydwarves, Skeletons, and sometimes Trolls. Venture into a Black Forest and you can find all sorts of resources like Copper and Tin, along with Caves and Burial Chambers. The Black Forest is also the only biome the Valheim merchant spawns in. The Elder, the second boss, can be found in a Black Forest.

Swamp

(Image credit: Coffee Stain Publishing/Valheim wiki)

Then there's the Swamp. Expect low visibility, a lot of mud, and thick trees here, because the Swamp biome is even harder than the Black Forest. You'll be fighting Draugrs, Skeletons, Wraiths, Surtlings... the list goes on. Sunken Crypts can be found in Swamps – which do require keys to open – along with Iron Scraps. This is where you'll fight boss number three, Bone Mass, as well.

Mountains

(Image credit: Coffee Stain Publishing)

The Mountains are covered in snow and as you'd expect, have a lot of verticality. This is where you'll find Fir trees, along with Wolves, Drakes, and Stone Golems. You'll also find Obsidian and Silver Ore veins here, along with boss four, Moder.

Plains

(Image credit: Coffee Stain Publishing)

The Plains biome is essentially a desert with grass instead of sand, and right now it doesn't have a whole lot going for it. The fifth and final boss at the time of writing in early access – Yagluth – is in a Plains biome and you can find some unique creatures here like Yulings, Loxes, and Deathsquitos, but other than that it's quite barren.

Ocean

(Image credit: Coffee Stain Publishing/Valheim wiki)

The Ocean biome speaks for itself. You'll need a boat to cross, whether that's the basic raft you can craft at the start, or a longship, the biggest boat in the game, and there's not much to be found out there. Serpents may attack you and your vessel, so don't jump into the water if you can avoid it, but your goal with the Ocean is to get from one point to another.

Mistlands, Deep North, and Ashlands

(Image credit: Coffee Stain Publishing/Valheim wiki)

Now we get to the "in development" biomes. These are technically in the game already – the Mistlands can be found on the east and west borders of every map, the Deep North is at the very top, and the Ashlands on the bottom – but they're severely lacking in content and there isn't a lot to do there.

The Mistlands looks like a bunch of enormous trees with cobwebs everywhere, implying spider enemies will be found up there.

The Deep North is similar to the Mountains biome in that it's very snowy, but is slightly flatter from screenshots.

Finally, the Ashlands is a barren wasteland. Currently, only Surtlings can be found here.

One theory as to why these biomes currently exist in the game despite not being fleshed out is that when an update comes to add content to these regions, players won't have to start a new world to access that content; the biomes will already exist. Whether that's true or not is yet to be discovered, but we can't wait to find out.