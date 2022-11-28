How to survive Valheim Seekers in the Mistlands

The Valheim Seeker enemies are no one’s favorite creature. Unfortunately, as soon as you set foot in the Mistlands biome, the Seekers will come to destroy you. Or they’ll try, at least, because this Valheim Seeker guide will help you survive your encounter with these giant cockroaches.

Here’s everything you need to know about Valheim Seekers: their weaknesses, resistances, attack patterns, and drops. Currently, Seekers can only be access in the Valheim Mistlands update running on the Valheim Public Test Server. So follow both of those guides if you haven't seen them yet and want to get involved.

What are the Valheim Seekers?

(Image credit: Iron Gate)

Seekers are the most common type of enemy in the new Mistlands biome. They aren’t especially fast, but they’re quite tanky and deal a ton of damage. Even with a full set of upgraded Padded Armour, a single hit can easily knock 20-30 points off your HP. As if that isn’t enough, Seeker attacks have massive knockback power. This is quite a problem in the Mistlands’ hills, as it may cause high fall damage.

There are three types of Seeker:

Seeker : the default cockroach, of medium size.

: the default cockroach, of medium size. Seeker Soldier : much larger and much more dangerous than the normal Seeker. They usually spawn together with their smaller cousins.

: much larger and much more dangerous than the normal Seeker. They usually spawn together with their smaller cousins. Seeker Brood: newborn cockroach babies. They’re only found in Mistlands dungeons.

Valheim Seeker attacks

(Image credit: Iron Gate)

Each of the Seeker types has its own attack pattern. The ‘normal’ Seekers can hit the player with one of their front legs, bite, or do a slam attack with both front legs. Beware that they may fly up and initiate the slam attack while airborne. The slam attack has the highest knockback power.

The Seeker Soldier, on the other hand, will either perform a dual stomping attack with its front legs (one leg first, then the other), use its pincers for a bite attack, or perform a headbutt. The headbutt has an insanely powerful knockback ability, launching you backwards several meters.

Finally, the Seeker Brood can use a bite attack. This is their only attack type, and it shouldn’t deplete more than a few points of HP.

Seeker weaknesses in Valheim

(Image credit: Iron Gate)

After some testing, it seems that Seekers have increased resistance against physical damage while being more vulnerable against elemental attacks. Here’s an overview:

Works best against Seekers : Fire, Frost, Poison, and Lightning damage.

: Fire, Frost, Poison, and Lightning damage. Not the best, but still damaging : physical attacks, including Slash, Pierce, and Blunt damage.

: physical attacks, including Slash, Pierce, and Blunt damage. Seeker immunity: spirit damage.

On top of that, Seeker Soldiers appear to have a weak spot on their hind body, so always try to exploit that.

How to defeat Seekers in Valheim

(Image credit: Iron Gate)

Due to their elemental vulnerability, a powerful bow (such as the Draugr Fang) combined with elemental arrows should make quick work of the Seekers. The best strategy is to wait for the Seeker to initiate an attack, circle around it before it hits, and then fire your arrow. Keep that up until they’re dead.

Similar to elemental arrows, the new Valheim Eitr magic -based elemental weapons, the Staff of Frost and Staff of Embers, are great against Seekers. The Frost variant in particular will deplete their HP bar in mere seconds.

As for melee weapons, try to pick the ones that combine physical damage with elemental damage, such as the new Himmin Afl polearm. You can also go for a one-handed physical weapon and a shield, but be prepared for a longer fight. When facing a Seeker (and its knockback attacks) in close-range combat, it’s extremely helpful to wear a Feather Cape as protection against fall damage.

Valheim Seeker drops

(Image credit: Iron Gate)

After reading the above, we won’t blame you for thinking “nah, I’ll pass on the giant cockroaches for now”. However, there are two reasons not to do so: first, you can’t really escape these creatures when heading into the Mistlands, and second, you need their drops for your progression. Here’s an overview of Seeker drops:

Carapace

Seeker Meat

Mandible (Soldier only)

(Soldier only) Royal Jelly (Brood only)

And that’s all you need to know about Valheim Seekers. Let’s show those creepers they’ve targeted the wrong Viking!