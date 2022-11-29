How to mine Valheim Black Marble from Petrified Bone

Valheim Black Marble is the new base type of stone in the Mistlands biome. It can be used as a building block, changing your old-fashioned wooden longhouse into a marble palace. But more importantly, Black Marble is used to build the first new Mistlands crafting station, the Black Forge.

We probably don’t need to tell you that finding Black Marble and building the Black Forge is a bit of a hassle. As with everything in Valheim, you have to know where to look. To save you a lot of time, here’s all you need to know about Valheim Black Marble and how to get it in the Valheim Mistlands update.

How to find Valheim Black Marble

1. Craft a Black Metal Pickaxe

(Image credit: Iron Gate)

Before we start looking for sources of Black Marble in the Mistlands, you need to have the right tool to mine it: a Black Metal Pickaxe. Unlike most Black Metal items, which can be crafted in the Plains biome, the Black Metal Pickaxe is a Mistlands tool that requires Yggdrasil Wood.

Yggdrasil Wood is obtained by chopping down Yggdrasil trees with a Black Metal Axe. Almost every tree in the Mistlands drops Yggdrasil Wood, so this should be easy. Here’s the full Black Metal Pickaxe crafting recipe:

Black Metal x25

Yggdrasil Wood x3

2. Find Petrified Bone

(Image credit: Iron Gate)

Now that you have the right tool to mine Black Marble, you need to find a Black Marble vein, called Petrified Bone. Unfortunately, Petrified Bone is only found in Dvergr settlements like the one in the picture, and it will take some time before you find one. Once you do, the Petrified Ore will be placed in the middle of the encampment, ready to be mined (the large rock, also visible in the picture).

However, beware that the Dvergr won’t be happy about you stealing their items. It’s easier to clear the encampment of its inhabitants before touching the Petrified Bone.

If you’d rather avoid a confrontation, you can also obtain Black Marble by destroying abandoned ruins in the Mistlands. Place a Workbench and Stonecutter crafting station and then use the destruction option (default middle mouse button) on a piece of wall, flooring, or roof. The main downside to this method is that you’ll only get a small stack of Marble, but at least there won’t be any angry dwarves to worry about.

How to craft a Black Forge in Valheim

(Image credit: Iron Gate)

It’s highly recommended to use your first stack of Black Marble for a Black Forge crafting station. This is the most important Mistlands-related station, as it’s used for an abundance of new weapons and armour. Besides Black Marble, you also need Yggdrasil Wood and Black Core to build it.

As you already gathered some Yggdrasil Wood to craft the Black Metal Pickaxe, simply repeat the act and chop down a few more Mistlands trees. The Black Core is trickier to obtain, as you’ll have to enter the Infested Mines. The entrance can be found inside old towers or atop large stone staircases (see picture). Once inside, the purple-glowing Black Cores are easy to spot. Be prepared to face plenty of Seekers and Ticks though!

With Black Marble, Yggdrasil Wood, and Black Cores in your pocket, you have everything you need for the Black Forge recipe:

Black Marble x10

Yggdrasil Wood x10

Black Core x5

Workbench

How to use Valheim Black Marble

(Image credit: Iron Gate)

As one of the Mistlands’ base resources, Black Marble has many uses. So, once your Black Forge is in place, have a look at the other Black Marble crafting recipes: