How to use Valheim Eitr and unlock magic

Valheim Eitr magic brings a brand-new ability to your favourite Viking survival game. Eitr is used to craft magical weapons and obtain a mana-like magic stat. Like everything else in Valheim, however, the road to unlocking this feature is long and dangerous.

First, you must find the new biome that arrived in the Valheim Mistlands update, which also involves joining the Valheim Public Test Server - both of which we can explain more on. Once there, you need to extract Sap, build an Eitr Refinery, craft Eitr weapons at a Galdr Table, and consume Eitr foods. In this Valheim Eitr guide, we’ll explain all those steps in more detail.

What is Valheim Eitr

(Image credit: Iron Gate)

Valheim Eitr may refer to two different things: a character’s Eitr stat, or a resource called Refined Eitr. The character’s Eitr stat is unlocked by eating foods that contain Eitr, granting you a purple Eitr bar that works similar to mana; upon using magic, the Eitr bar will deplete.

Refined Eitr, on the other hand, is a resource used to make Eitr-related crafting stations and create new weapons and armour, including magical ones.

Valheim Eitr foods

(Image credit: Iron Gate)

Let’s get you that Eitr stat first, shall we? The first step is to find the blue, glowing Magecap mushrooms in the Mistlands (see picture). Eating these will give you an Eitr bar of 25, which isn’t a lot. However, you may use Magecap at a Cooking Station (upgraded to level 5) to create the following dishes:

Stuffed Mushroom : grants 75 Eitr

: grants 75 Eitr Yggdrasil Porridge : grants 80 Eitr

: grants 80 Eitr Seeker Aspic x2 : grants 85 Eitr

: grants 85 Eitr Minor Eitr Mead: although it doesn’t grant you an Eitr stat, a single bottle replenishes 125 Eitr over time.

How to get refined Eitr step one, the Sap Extractor

(Image credit: Iron Gate)

There’s no use for Eitr without Eitr-based weapons. And to get Eitr weapons, you need Refined Eitr made from Yggdrasil Sap. First, go to the Mistlands and gather Yggdrasil Wood. It’s dropped by every small Yggdrasil tree, so this shouldn’t be hard to find.

Next, find a Dvergr Extractor in one of the Dvergr settlements. It’s usually hidden in crates (see the one in the picture). Once you’ve got both resources, you will unlock the following crafting recipe for the Sap Extractor:

Yggdrasil Wood x10

Black Metal x5

Dvergr Extractor x1

Workbench

Equipped with these ingredients as well as a Hammer, your next step is to find an Yggdrasil Root. Look for the massive roots with the green, glowing veins; you can’t miss them. Once you get close, a message will pop up, informing you that “the ancient root is pulsating with energy”. Place the Workbench, then the Sap Extractor, and wait for a while. It takes one minute to get one Sap.

How to obtain Refined Eitr step two, the Eitr Refinery

(Image credit: Iron Gate)

Now that we’ve got Sap, we can build an Eitr Refinery. This will take some time, as you need to enter an Infested Mine, a Mistlands dungeon, to find Black Core. Here’s the full Eitr Refinery crafting recipe:

Black Marble x20

Black Metal x5

Yggdrasil Wood x10

Black Core x5

Sap x3

Workbench

Once the Eitr Refinery is in place, add some of your Yggdrasil Sap. You also need to add Soft Tissue (Dvergr drop) through the opening on top of the machine. The Eitr Refinery produces one Refined Eitr per 40 seconds.

Refined Eitr can now be used to craft a Galdr Table, used to create magical weapons and Eitr Armour. You can also use Refined Eitr to craft a Carapace Armour Set and a variety of non-magical weapons at the Black Forge.

Valheim Eitr weapons

(Image credit: Iron Gate)

After building the Galdr Table, you’ll be able to craft your first Eitr weapon. There are four options, each of them with a different magic effect:

Staff of Protection : used to wield blood magic. Exchange HP for magical protection.

: used to wield blood magic. Exchange HP for magical protection. Dead Raiser : used to wield blood magic. Raises an undead minion to help you in battle.

: used to wield blood magic. Raises an undead minion to help you in battle. Staff of Frost : used to wield elemental (frost) magic.

: used to wield elemental (frost) magic. Staff of Embers: used to wield elemental (fire) magic.

Valheim Eitr armour

(Image credit: Iron Gate)

Additionally, you may use the Galdr crafting station to make the following Valheim mage armour:

Eitr-weave Hood : Eitr regeneration +20%

: Eitr regeneration +20% Eitr-weave Robe : Eitr regeneration +40%

: Eitr regeneration +40% Eitr-weave Trousers : Eitr regeneration +40%

: Eitr regeneration +40% Feather Cape: protects against fall damage and increases resistance against frost

And that’s it, enjoy your new life as a Valheim mage!