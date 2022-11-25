How to get Valheim chickens and hatch eggs

Want to farm Valheim chickens? Keeping chickens isn’t incredibly hard, but you need to know how to obtain the first eggs. Once you’ve figured that out, all you need is an enclosure and a nice, warm place to hatch your chicken eggs.

To make things as easy as possible for you, here’s everything you need to know about Valheim chickens and eggs: how to obtain them, how to breed them, and how to find proper chicken food.

How to get Valheim chickens

If you want chickens, you first need to find some eggs. They’re sold by Haldor, the dwarven trader who dwells in the Black Forest. One egg costs 1500 Coins, but as you need two chickens to start breeding, be sure to bring at least 3000 Coins.

There is a catch, however; Haldor will only sell chicken eggs after you’ve defeated Yagluth. If you haven’t done so yet, the eggs will not appear in his inventory. Although chickens don’t spawn in the Mistlands, this makes them essentially a Mistlands creature in terms of progression.

How to hatch eggs in Valheim

Now that you’ve got your eggs, it’s time to hatch them. As you will notice, placing the egg on the ground won’t do anything as it’s too cold. You need two things to change this: a nearby fire, and a roof. While it’s perfectly all right to build a beautiful incubation room, it’ll suffice to place the egg near a base campfire, underneath a single piece of roof (see picture).

To check whether an egg is indeed ready to hatch, hover over it. The text should tell you that the egg is ‘warm’. It will take roughly one in-game day until the first chicken appears. A very important detail: eggs cannot hatch when placed in a stack! So, instead of throwing a stack of two eggs (appearing as one egg) on the ground, hold CTRL and left-click to select a single egg.

Furthermore, beware that newborn chickens run wild, so build an enclosure around the egg before it hatches. Unlike real-world eggs, and luckily for us, Valheim eggs are unbreakable, so you can safely pick it up and throw it on the ground again if necessary.

How to breed chickens in Valheim

Next, wait until your chickens are fully grown. After about two or three in-game days, they will automatically turn into adults, called Hens. Don’t worry about that name; although it implies that all your chickens are female, they can still breed.

All that’s required for chicken breeding is at least two adult chickens and plenty of food. New chickens will spawn as eggs again, and they won’t hatch unless the campfire and roof conditions are met. In other words, if you just want to farm eggs, simply take away the warmth.

Valheim chicken food

In short, chickens eat seeds. Seeds of any kind, as it appears. Here’s an overview of the current chicken food in Valheim:

Carrot Seeds

Turnip Seeds

Onion Seeds

Birch Seeds

Beech Seeds

How to use chickens in Valheim

Valheim chickens are kept for three resources: eggs, chicken meat, and feathers. The eggs and meat are used for Mistlands-related cooking recipes, while the feathers are especially great for arrow-crafting. If you want to kill a tamed chicken, remember than you need to use a Butcher’s Knife while in solo mode. The same goes for co-op if friendly fire is disabled.

Enjoy building your Valheim chicken farm!