Valheim roadmap for 2021 outlined

The Valheim roadmap for upcoming DLC has now been unveiled, giving us a look at all the upcoming content we can enjoy over the coming weeks and months.

Valheim, which released earlier this month in early access on Steam, is gearing up for some big additions. You can check out the full list of updates for the game just below, courtesy of developer Iron Gate AB. Right now, there's no time frame for these updates arriving in the game other than at some point in 2021.

(Image credit: Iron Gate AB)

Still, that's an extensive list of updates and new content planned for Valheim. The first three updates are fairly enigmatic, and we've only got names to go on for each one. The fourth update becomes a little clearer however, stating that it'll add the brand new Mistlands biome to the game, while the additional improvements listed underneath specify individual updates, like multiplayer interactions and combat improvements.

Valheim might've only just launched on Steam in early access earlier this month on February 2, but it's already sailed past one million players. In fact, it had a peak concurrent player count of just over 160,000 players, making it the fourth most-played game on Steam at one point in time. That's quite the astounding feat from Iron Gate's game.

If you're unfamiliar with Valheim, it's basically a Nordic survival game. You're dropped into a Norse map with nothing but the clothes on your back, and tasked to forage and survive, fending off enemies and creatures alike as you try and build up your very own settlement. So far, this formula has proven to be a massive hit with Steam players.

