Valheim silver – how to get it and smelt it

Valheim silver is one of the many resources you can find in the game and craft into weapons and armor. It comes after bronze and iron, so it means you'll have put a hefty number of hours into the game before you can deck your character out in full silver gear; unfortunately you can't obtain it right at the start of Valheim. Here's everything you need to know about Valheim silver including where to get it, how to smelt it, and what it can be turned into.

How to get silver in Valheim

(Image credit: Coffee Stain Publishing/Valheim wiki)

If you haven't started exploring the Mountain biome after defeating the Valheim Bonemass boss yet, then don't worry about acquiring silver; chances are, you'll be slain before you can get much of it by the wolves and drakes that populate the region. Once you have taken down Bonemass though and you're fully kitted out in iron, you're ready to get some Valheim silver.

Silver ore can be found in veins throughout the Mountain biome, sometimes on surface-level, but often hidden below the ground. This means that you'll need to use the Wishbone obtained by defeating Bonemass to reliably find it, as it will alert you to where it can be found. It's worth knowing that smaller Mountain biomes won't always contain any silver, so you may need to find a larger one if you've not having any luck.

When you find some silver, you need to have an Iron Pickaxe to mine it and obtain Silver Ore. Take this back to a Smelter at your base to turn it into Silver Bars, which can then be used to craft the following:

Wolf Armor (Chest, Legs, and Cape)

Silver Sword, Shield, and Arrows

Frostner

Draugr Fang

Lox Cape

Drake Helmet

Fang Spear

Silver is the penultimate material before reaching Valheim Black Metal, which you can start working towards once you've taken down the boss of the Mountains, Moder. Good luck!