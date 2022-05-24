Full V Rising map and key locations

The V Rising map has numerous key locations, areas and biomes within its scope, each of which offers new challenges, monsters and blood-filled humans to drain dry. If you're starting off, you might wonder just how big the V Rising map is, where you are within it, and what lies ahead. That's where we can help, so read on to find out the full extent of the V Rising map and how big the world is.

Full V Rising map

(Image credit: Stunlock Studios)

The V Rising map is pretty big, currently split into five separate areas at time of writing. Each of these areas tends to escalate in difficulty as the player reaches those levels, effectively opening up the map as your own particular vampire increases in power. We've laid out all the areas below, as well as their recommended level requirements and what you can expect to find there!

Farbane Woods (recommended level 1+)

The Farbane Woods are the starting area, with basic threats and ample simple resources. It's also one of the biggest regions in the game, allowing for ample exploration, though despite its comparative toothlessness, there are a few late-game bosses dotted around for you to come back to. It's also one of the safest places to explore, as the regular tree cover means that you can get out of sunlight in most locations.

Dunley Farmlands (recommended level 35+)

Dunley Farmlands is probably the first area you'll move into from Farbane, an area filled with humans and all the trappings of civilisation you'd expect from that. Expect more resistance from armies and militias than simple disorganised bandits, but greater rewards for cracking open their villages and towns as a result, usually good construction and building resources.

Cursed Forest (recommended level 55+)

Things get nasty on the opposite side of the Farmlands, as the area is full of powerful witches and undead that can kill any unprepared vampire. The rewards here tend to be magical and arcane in nature, so those who want to start leaning more into the sorcerous should head here (if they dare).

Silverlight Hills (recommended level 60+)

To the West of Dunley we have human civilization in full force, along with the biggest town in the game, Brighthaven. Valuable luxury resources and Silver are particularly abundant here, for better or worse - those who try to loot the latter will come away rich, but pained by its presence (vampires don't like silver). There's also late game bosses to test your skill against, and escaping the glare of sunlight will be tricky here.

Hallowed Mountains (recommended level 60+)

To the East of Farbane is a small, icy region that's very much for high-level players, with numerous bosses and powerful foes. This area looks like it'll get bigger in the coming months, expanding into the currently-darkened area Southeast of the Cursed Forest, but for those who head to the little white zone on Farbane's border, they can expect powerful wintry foes guarding various metals and gemstones.