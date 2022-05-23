How to get Paper in V Rising for research

V Rising Paper is one of the most surprisingly important items to collect in your vampiric odyssey, even though it wouldn't seem like it at first. The main use of Paper is to research new crafting recipes and options at your Research Table, appropriately enough. Though you can do it with blank paper you make yourself, so I suppose you're either chewing on it while you think or just scribbling nonsense until you come up with the blueprints for new weapons. Well, whatever works for you, and for that reason, we've explained how to get Paper in V Rising below, as well as how to craft it yourself.

How to get V Rising Paper

(Image credit: Stunlock Studios)

To get Paper in V Rising, players can either find it in the world around them in key locations, or craft it themselves. We'll cover finding it first, as it takes quite a while into the game before you're able to make your own paper, and finding it is much easier, done within the first hour.

Finding Paper in V Rising is most easily done by taking it off human enemies - primarily bandits, who each have a small chance to drop the stuff. It's also quite common as a random drop from chests, crates and barrels in bandit camps in the Farbane Woods, the starting area.

Use your map to highlight enemy camps and areas to see what they have stored - if Paper is listed, head there and drink anybody who looks at you funny before kicking open all their storage lockers and having a rummage inside. If you need more Paper, either head to the next encampment, or go back to your Castle to give it all time to respawn. Paper drop rates aren't too high, but the general availability of this particular resource means you'll get to roll those dice many, many times on every raid.

How to craft Paper

(Image credit: Stunlock Studios)

To craft your own Paper you'll need a Paper Press, but that takes a lot more preparation. To get one, you'll need to kill Nicholaus the Fallen, a level 37 boss. He doesn't drop the Press, but instead the Study Research Desk, which functions like your Research Table, except it requires 75 Paper per random study, and has a whole new set of things to uncover. Woof.

However, one of the things you can get is the Paper Press, a new construction to set up in your castle. Once you have it, insert the following:

Plant Fibres (x4)

Sawdust (x12)

This will create one sheet of Paper. Put in more Sawdust and Plant Fibres, and you'll come away with whole manuscripts of the stuff (as long as you give it time to create the pages). Like all these machines in your Castle, it will require a steady fuel of V Rising Blood Essence , so make sure you have yourself topped up accordingly.