How to get Blood Essence in V Rising for your Castle Heart

V Rising Blood Essence is vital for your Castle Heart in V Rising, powering your tools and built constructions. Later on, Greater Blood Essence and Primal Blood Essence come into play - special enhanced versions of the stuff that have greater applications and powers than just regular buckets of A-Positive. We'll explain below where to find Blood Essence in V Rising, including Greater Blood Essence and Primal Blood Essence, as well as what all these different bits do.

How to get Blood Essence in V Rising

To get Blood Essence in V Rising, first you need to decide which one you're prioritising:

The different Blood Essence types are used for different things, and obtained in different ways, though each one can be crafted in the Blood Press if you have the relevant recipe to set it up. Click on any of the Blood Essence types above to find out more about how to get them, or just scroll down to go through them in order, or even see how they're used!

Blood Essence

You can find Blood Essence in V Rising by killing any enemy or creature, each one of which has a small-to-middling chance of dropping Blood Essence (presented in your inventory as shiny red orbs). Simply go out killing through the forests and fields of V Rising and you'll eventually come across a certain amount of Blood Essence - you don't even need to fight anything dangerous. Every time you see a little icon appear above a defeated enemy that says "+ (number) Essence", you've got what you need. You can also get Blood Essence by putting four rats in a Blood Press you've built and squeezing them like oranges. Bit cruel, but whatever works.

Greater Blood Essence

To get Greater Blood Essence requires you to kill higher level enemies, usually level 20 or up, going out of Farbane Woods to the areas to the North. Again, there's a relatively small chance of it dropping, but any enemy can drop it, so just cut through tougher foes until you can get what you need.

You can also craft Greater Blood Essence by killing the boss Tristan the Vampire Hunter, a very difficult boss at level 46 who roams the centre of Farbane Woods. Once you slay him, you'll be able to craft Greater Blood Essence at your Blood Press with either 4 Unsullied Hearts or 200 regular Blood Essence.

Primal Blood Essence

Primal Blood Essence is the most valuable and hard-to-obtain form of Blood Essence, used for very specific purposes. As far as we know so far, the only way to get Primal Blood Essence is via the recipe in your Blood Press - and to get the Primal Blood Essence recipe, you'll need to kill Jade the Vampire Hunter, another boss who's level 62 and roams the Dunley Farmlands basically at random.

Once killed, she drops the recipe for Primal Blood Essence, which allows you to make the stuff in your Blood Press with either four Exquisite Hearts or 12 Greater Blood Essence. Mathematically then, if you have both recipes, this means there's an exchange rate of 2400 Blood Essence to every Primal Blood Essence. Hardly cheap, but what makes it worth it?

How to use Blood Essence, regular, Greater and Primal

The different types of Blood Essence are used for different purposes, as we'll outline for you below.

Blood Essence (the regular kind) is used as fuel for your Castle Heart, and by far the kind you'll use most regularly. Click on the Heart and move Blood Essence into it from the menu, and it'll burn it up like coal to power all the different devices in your castle/base. It also prevents Castle Decay, a status that leaves your base vulnerable to destruction and takeover by other players. Keep your Castle Heart constantly fuelled with blood, and you shouldn't have a problem.

Primal Blood Essence is a substance we're still exploring the purposes of as a late-game resource, but we understand that it's necessary later on as part of the critical mission path, so definitely hold onto any you find - or just a big bag of regular blood for the conversion explained above.