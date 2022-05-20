How to get V Rising Whetstones

V Rising Whetstones are an important bit of crafting equipment, a special resource that's not especially easy to find, but is nonetheless necessary for certain early/mid-game crafting recipes. You can actually craft your own Whetstones, but doing so requires some setup in order to find the crafting recipe - or you can go hunting in certain locations to get them. We'll explain both ways of how to get Whetstones in V Rising, including finding and crafting them for yourself.

How to get Whetstones in V Rising

There's two ways that we know of to get Whetstones in V Rising, explained below.



We've outlined them more in detail below, so either click on those options or scroll down to see more! Whetstones are a surprisingly useful resource, used to create various weapons and items, as well as certain build items like the valuable Grinder - so if you want to improve your castle and your general tech tree, obtaining Whetstones is an essential move. Get everything set up right, and you can have a regular supply of Whetstones being permanently churned out at your own castle, using Stone Dust and Copper Ingots as fuel - but to do that, you'll need to set up some special gear first.

Where to find Whetstones

(Image credit: Stunlock Studios)

Whetstones can also be found in the world in certain bandit camps and enemy areas, meaning you can just go out hunting and find them organically. Holding the mouse above the areas marked will reveal what you can find there, and some will have Whetstones marked. Of course, if you want a particular place to look, we actually suggest heading to the Bandit Armoury, a large area on the West side of Farbane Woods. Kill all the minor enemies around the area, break all the barrels, and search all the chests - you'll find at least a few Whetstones scattered around. There's also something else you can do here to get a Whetstone recipe - but you'll need to be a pretty high level.

Whetstone recipe location for crafting Whetstones at the Furnace

(Image credit: Stunlock Studios)

At this point in your progress you probably have a Furnace set up at your base (and if you don't, you should), and when interacting with it, you can see that there is in fact a recipe for Whetstones! Problem is that while you can see the recipe and what's required, you technically don't have the recipe yet, and can't make it for yourself until you find that special blueprint.

That recipe is actually held by a boss named Grayson the Armourer, who you can track through your Blood Altar - right to the Bandit Armoury, mentioned above, where he wait in an open arena. He's level 27, and pretty tough, using traps and melee attacks, but those who are agile and can match his gear level shouldn't have too much trouble. Once he's dead, drain him of blood and take the Whetstone recipe back to your Furnace.

How to craft Whetstones

(Image credit: Stunlock Studios)

At that point, you can use the recipe to create a Whetstone with the following ingredients. From the Furnace, there'll now be a chance to create them automatically, assuming you have the power to keep it going.

Copper Ingot (1)

Stone Dust (12)

Stone Dust isn't easily obtained, but there's actually a great method - create Stone Bricks and Stone Dust is created as an offshoot! If you don't know how to create that, we've actually got a guide on V Rising Stone Bricks for you to check out here. Either way, congratulations, you can create your own Whetstones! At this point you'll never be short for them, and you can use them for a lot of things going forwards.