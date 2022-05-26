All V Rising console commands for items, travel, combat and more

To use V Rising console commands, players need to set up a special server and learn the various commands themselves. It also requires you to be in a private world, so you can't enter general online servers and mess with other people, which is probably for the best. However, once you're there, you can activate the "backtick" (`) key under ESC and start altering Vardoran as much as you can with special cheats. We'll explain in more detail below about the limitations and possibilities of console commands in V Rising, along with a full console commands list for players to use.

How to use console commands in V Rising for cheats and more

How to use console commands in V Rising (Image: © Stunlock Studios) To use console commands in V Rising for cheats, take the following steps: Start a Private game Pause and go to Options/General Unpause the game Click ` , the button under the Escape key Type "adminauth" (without quotation marks) and hit enter You can now use and enter console commands!

You may not need to enter "adminauth" depending on the kind of server you're, but if it's not working for you, put it in just to be sure. Despite the obvious advantages, console commands are a pretty big thing to get your head around. We've got a full list of all the console commands you could need below, but if you ever need a primer, just type "list" into your commands and you'll get a (sort of) helpful primer on all the options available to you. There's actually a huge amount you can do in V Rising once you have a grip on all the input codes - get items, teleport around the map, get an edge against foes, or generally do to the game's difficulty curve what you've been doing to all the humans along the way.

A little side note - we understand that players have to re-enter the "adminauth" code each time they come back to the game (assuming they had to the first time round), so if your console commands aren't working, that's probably why. However, for the time being, let's discuss what you can actually do with console commands.

Full V Rising console commands list

There's numerous console commands in V Rising that serve different functions. For clarity's sake, we've arranged them into categories, laid out in the little navigation icons at the side of the page! Just click on any of those for more info, or scroll down to see them in order. There's clearly a lot of console commands to work though, but for most players, the first two categories will definitely be enough, as they allow you to tinker with the world, your loadouts and equipment, as well as your position within it. For now though, let's start through all the various console commands and what they do.

Items and equipment

Here we'll discuss how to create and spawn various items in V Rising, an essential skill for any aspiring cheater. The key two commands to know are "give" and "giveset", which give you any item in the game (or a certain set of items if you click the latter).

Once you type one of those in, hit the spacebar and you'll be able to use the arrow keys to look through all the items in V Rising to see what you want, then select it, hit space again and enter the number of that item you want. Then you hit the enter button, and it should appear in your inventory!

Give (what, amount) - gives player item(s)

- gives player item(s) Giveset (what) - gives player item set

- gives player item set Changedurability - changes durability of equipped items

Exploration and teleportation

If you want to get around efficiently, console commands allow the player to teleport the world as effectively as any slasher in the forests from films. Depending on which command you use, it'll work with a different framework accordingly. There's also some general commands at the front to help your survivability overall, controlling the sun and the health of characters.

Addtime - add up to 12 in-game hours to the clock, changing the time of day and respawn timers. Servers cannot go back in time, only forward.

- add up to 12 in-game hours to the clock, changing the time of day and respawn timers. Servers cannot go back in time, only forward. Changehealthofclosesttomouse - modifies the health of the target unit/object closest to the admin's cursor, allowing admins to deal damage or heal targets.

- modifies the health of the target unit/object closest to the admin's cursor, allowing admins to deal damage or heal targets. Kill - kills your character.

- kills your character. GatherAllAllies - teleports allies to mouse cursor position

- teleports allies to mouse cursor position GatherAllAlliesExceptMe - teleports all allies but you to mouse cursor position

- teleports all allies but you to mouse cursor position GatherAllNonAllies - teleports all players who are not allies to mouse cursor position

- teleports all players who are not allies to mouse cursor position GatherAllPlayers - teleports all players to mouse cursor position

- teleports all players to mouse cursor position GatherAllPlayersExceptMe - teleports all players but you to mouse cursor position

- teleports all players but you to mouse cursor position PlayerTeleport - teleports you to mouse cursor position

- teleports you to mouse cursor position TeleportPlayerToMe (User) - teleports another player to your location

- teleports another player to your location TeleportPlayerToMousePosition (User) - teleports another player to mouse cursor position

- teleports another player to mouse cursor position TeleportToChunk (Unnamed Argument) - teleports you to a chunk coordinate

- teleports you to a chunk coordinate TeleportToChunkWaypoint (Unnamed Argument) - teleports you to a specific waypoint

- teleports you to a specific waypoint TeleportToNether - teleports you to Nether

- teleports you to Nether TeleportToPlayer (User) - teleports you to another player's location

The TeleportToChunkWaypoint one is especially useful as an easy, comprehensible means for travelling about the map. Here's the locations of the waypoints themselves so you know where you're going.

Farbane Woods (Southeast) - 14, 8

- 14, 8 Farbane Woods (Southwest) - 8, 8

- 8, 8 Farbane Woods (West) - 9 , 10

- 9 , 10 Farbane Woods (Northeast) - 14, 11

- 14, 11 Dunley Farmlands (East) - 12, 15

- 12, 15 Dunley Farmlands (Southeast) - 13, 13

- 13, 13 Dunley Farmlands (Southwest) - 9, 13

- 9, 13 Silverlight Hills - 6, 16

- 6, 16 Cursed Forest - 13, 19

- 13, 19 Hallowed Mountains - 15, 13

Social/Players/Clans

These console commands are focused on relationships and permissions between players, clans and the general social aspect of V Rising (and therefore won't be much help to those who mainly play the V Rising offline mode ). Still, we'll lay it all out below concisely for you.

Adminauth - give admin status

- give admin status Admindeauth - remove admin status

- remove admin status Bancharacter (Character Name) - ban a player with that character name from the server

- ban a player with that character name from the server Banned - lists all players who have been banned

- lists all players who have been banned Banuser (Steam ID) - ban a player with that Steam ID from the server

- ban a player with that Steam ID from the server Clanaccept - accept clan invitation

- accept clan invitation Clandecline - decline clan invitation

- decline clan invitation Claninvite (Unnamed Argument) - invite player to your clan

- invite player to your clan Clanleave - leave clan

- leave clan Connect (address or steamid, port, password) - connect to server

- connect to server Disconnect - disconnect from server

- disconnect from server Kick (Character Name) - kick a player from the server (they can still enter it again)

- kick a player from the server (they can still enter it again) Listusers (Include Disconnected) - lists all players on the server

- lists all players on the server Reconnect - reconnect to the server

- reconnect to the server Setadminlevel (user, level) - change user's admin level

- change user's admin level Unban (User Index) - unban a player to allow them back into the server.

UI, accessibility and user experience

While most of this stuff should probably be done in the proper settings menu, there are some useful features that players can trigger via console commands for a more personalised gaming experience. Some of these are a lot more complex - aliases, for example - whereas others are a lot more simple, like just clearing whatever you've written into the console so far.

Alias (Alias, Command) - create alias

- create alias Bind (Key Combination, Command) - create new key binding

- create new key binding Clear - clear text from the console

- clear text from the console ClearTempBindings - clear temporary key bindings

- clear temporary key bindings Hidecursor (Unnamed Argument) - hide or reveal the mouse cursor

- hide or reveal the mouse cursor List (Optional: Category) - list all console commands

- list all console commands Localization (Language) - set language

- set language Motionblur (Unnamed Argument) - turn motion blur off or on

- turn motion blur off or on MultiCommand (Commands) - execute multiple commands, each split by a semicolon (;)

- execute multiple commands, each split by a semicolon (;) ProfileInfo - display information on the console profile

- display information on the console profile RemoveAlias (Alias) - delete existing alias

- delete existing alias Unbind (Key Combination) - delete existing keybinding

Technical/Misc/Debugging

Finally, for completeness' sake, we've included all the technical commands that are mainly used by developers or hardcore modders, most of which will be pretty self explanatory to anybody with the technical expertise to use them in the first place. Basically, if you don't understand these to begin with, we don't recommend tinkering with them - you risk plunging your vampire world into even more chaos.

Adminonlydebugevents (Unnamed Argument)

ClientBuildingDebugging (Unnamed Argument)

Copy (Command)

CopyDebugDump

CopyPositionDump

CreateDebugDump

CreatePerformanceDump

DebugViewEnabled (Unnamed Argument)

Depthoffield (Unnamed Argument)

DumpArchetypeInformation (Which, Num to print, Full info)

DumpBlobAssetMemoryInfo (Which)

DumpChunkFragmentation (Which, ExtraDebugging)

DumpComponentMemoryInfo (Which)

DumpDynamicBufferMemoryInfo (Which)

DumpEntity (World, Entity, Full Dump)

DumpEntityQueries (Which)

DumpEverything (Which)

DumpPrefabGUIDEntities (World, Component, Include Disabled, Include Prefabs)

DumpQueryArchetypes (Which, OnlyRequired, AlsoLogToConsole)

DumpSystemMemory (Which, AlsoLogToConsole)

GarbageCollectArchetypes (Which)

GcCollect

JobThreads (Threads)

Logdestroyevents (Which, State)

Lowqualityatmosphere (Unnamed Argument)

MeasureSystemPerformance (Unnamed Argument)

OpenCrashDumpFolder

OpenLogsFolder

PerformanceTestChunks (Jump Distance, Test Mode)

Performchunkdefragmentation (Which)

Printactivesequences

Printactivesounds

Printallsequences

Printdestroyevents (Which)

PrintDynamicResSettings

Printsunvfxstate

Setmipmaplevel (Unnamed Argument, Unnamed Argument)

Setresolution (Unnamed Argument, Unnamed Argument)

Setsystemenabled (Which, Unnamed Argument, Enabled)

Startbuildwallpaper (Unnamed Argument)

Texturestreamingenabled (Unnamed Argument)

Texturestreamingmaxlevelreduction (Unnamed Argument)

Texturestreamingmemorybudget (Unnamed Argument)

ToggleDebugViewCategory (Unnamed Argument)

Toggleobserve (Mode)

ToggleSetting (Setting Name, Optional Setting Values)

UnloadUnusedAssets

Useoptimizedqueries (Which, State)

With that, you should have everything you need to know about navigating the world of V Rising, with the slight edge that comes from being an all-powerful controller god. We also expect to see more commands added in the future, as Stunlock Studios have been granting new commands in updates already. Either way, keep a pointy ear to the ground…