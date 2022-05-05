Are there any Tribes of Midgard Shift codes available

If you're looking for Tribes of Midgard Shift codes, then you may have seen the option in the menu to redeem them and started wondering about what free rewards you can claim for your Einherjar, especially if you're a new arrival to the game via PlayStation Plus. As Gearbox has shown us with the Tiny Tina Wonderlands Shift codes, these codes can unlock plenty of loot to help with your progress, as long as you act quickly to claim them before they expire. So, the big question is, has a similar level of support been shown for the Vikings by making Tribes of Midgard Shift codes available to all?

Someone peaked the SHiFT redemption in the SHiFT menu. 👀We don't have any public SHiFT codes currently but are looking to use this feature in the future!July 29, 2021 See more

Sadly, the short answer to that is no. When asked about Tribes of Midgard Shift codes soon after launch back in July 2021, developer Norsfell responded that they didn't have any public codes but they would look into using this feature in the future. Since then, only one official public code has been released, plus some very limited use codes during a developer stream, all of which have now expired. That's not to say there won't be any more Tribes of Midgard Shift codes released in the future, but it seems like if there are they'll be few and far between. Still, we've got details on everything that's happened so far, and an explanation of how to redeem Tribes of Midgard Shift codes so you'll be prepared if more drop.

Tribes of Midgard Shift codes

Unfortunately, at the time of writing there are no active Tribes of Midgard Shift codes available to redeem, and from what we've seen it appears unlikely that any more will be released in the near future. So far only a couple of Shift codes have been made available, as follows:

5K6TT-W5RTC-3T3BT-BJ3JT-HR5ZH = Allfather Yule Hat (expired)

= Allfather Yule Hat (expired) WW63B-JSW3C-BTBJ3-J3JBB-Z9JWC = Blue Bear Pet (expired)

= Blue Bear Pet (expired) WCFJB-CHKTW-BB3BT-BTJJT-CXT6J = Blue Bear Pet (expired)

The first of these expired Tribes of Midgard Shift codes was released via the game's official Twitter account to celebrate the 2021 Holidays with the Allfather Yule Hat, and could only be redeemed until early January 2022. The other two Shift codes (and potentially others) were revealed in the chat alongside a developer stream in December 2021 to get the Blue Bear Pet, however those codes had a very limited number of uses and have all been fully claimed now.

That's all there is for now, but rest assured that if any more Tribes of Midgard Shift codes are revealed then we'll update this list accordingly.

How to redeem Tribes of Midgard Shift codes

Before you can redeem Tribes of Midgard Shift codes, should any more become available, you'll need to set up an account on the Gearbox Shift site then log in and link your gaming platform accounts such as PlayStation Network, Xbox Live, Steam, Epic Games etc. If you were already playing Tribes of Midgard when you started this process, then quit the game and reload it to automatically connect your Shift account details. On the Gearbox site, you can use the Rewards option in the left menu to open a Code Redemption prompt, to redeem Tribes of Midgard Shift codes or codes for any other supported Gearbox games.

Once your account is linked, you can also redeem Tribes of Midgard Shift codes directly within the game. From the main menu head over to the Settings tab, then within that move over to the Shift tab marked with a letter S icon. From here you can open a new screen, then select Rewards from the left menu and use the Enter Code prompt under the Redeem Codes tab. You can also view your Reward History under the next tab, should you be successful in claiming any Tribes of Midgard Shift codes.