If you want to repair weapons in Tribes of Midgard, or indeed any other item that takes damage through use, then you'll need to visit the Tribes of Midgard repair bench to fix them up. That may sound obvious, but this isn't explained during the tutorial and unless you thoroughly explore your home village, you could completely miss the existence of the bench. In fact, you may not even be aware that your weapons and other items degrade over time while you're using them and need some TLC to keep them in operation, which is why we're here to explain the Tribes of Midgard repair weapons process.

The situation is further complicated by the fact that when a weapon or other item 'breaks' while in use, your character automatically switches to a replacement from your inventory if available. This seamless transition means you might not know you need to repair weapons in Tribes of Midgard until you've suddenly exhausted your entire armory, leaving you unarmed in the middle of a battle! You should also be aware that it costs Souls to repair items, but as you receive these for doing almost anything in the game it's likely you'll always have a supply of them to hand. If you're ready to start fixing things up, then let's get started with the Tribes of Midgard repair weapons process.

Tribes of Midgard repair bench location

The Tribes of Midgard repair bench can be found on the southeast side of your village, on the small raised area just south of Steinar the Blacksmith. This little plot also contains your War Chest, so if you see a big wood and metal crate near a bench then you know you've gone to the right place.

How to repair weapons in Tribes of Midgard

To repair weapons in Tribes of Midgard, you just need to approach and interact with the repair bench at the location shown in the section above to use it. This will bring up an inventory screen of all the items that can potentially be repaired, including Weapons, Shields, Armors, and Tools. Switch to the tab for the item you need to repair, then highlight it to see the cost in Souls of fixing it, shown under the 'Need' heading. Simply select the item then choose the 'Repair' prompt that appears and your item will be back to full strength once again.