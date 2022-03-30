This Tiny Tina's Wonderlands interactive map is a godsend for completionists

Need help finding something in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands? This interactive map has your back.

Check out Map Genie's Tiny Tina's Wonderlands interactive map, which contains a massive amount of information about the collectibles and locations hidden throughout the game world. If you're looking for it, you'll find the way to it on the map.

From the locations of Lost Marbles to where to find those Lucky Dice that help to grant you all those fun bonuses, just about anything you can think of is represented on this map. What's more, you can set it up to filter out what you don't need and focus on what you do. It's a lot more functional than the in-game map too, which can sometimes be frustrating due to its split-level setup.

If you're needing assistance in other recent games, like Ghostwire Tokyo or Elden Ring, Map Genie has those covered, too. A few of the maps there are still very much works in progress, but they look quite promising. There are plenty of enormous game worlds to jump into these days, and many of them, thankfully, are well-documented with setups like this interactive map to make things a little easier on you.

And if you haven't played any of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands yet, you'd do well to jump in and give it a try. Leon Hurley awarded it 4 out of 5 stars in our review, praising its funny cast, good jokes, and great gunplay.

"It does get silly in places - one mission has you searching for the 'essence of pure snot', which feels a little too 'children's book' for me," wrote Leon. "But for the most part the tone is just about right. Both in terms of the humor, and the design, with some great enemies - like the sharks with legs, mushrooms with teeth, goblins, and so on - and a surprisingly beautiful world overall."

Now, off to find all those Lucky Dice!

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands tips | Tiny Tina's Wonderlands classes | Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Shift codes | How to slam attack in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands | Tiny Tina Wonderlands Spore Warden build