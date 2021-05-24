Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order new-gen versions set for June, according to retail leak

The Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order PS5 and Xbox Series X update release date may have leaked for this summer, with two separate retailers pointing to the same day for its arrival.

Lucasfilm Games confirmed in April that it had extensive new-gen updates planned for Fallen Order , promising "a number of technical improvements" coming through a next-gen release and a free update for current-gen owners set for sometime this summer. As spotted by Game Infinitus , Brazilian retailers Submarino and Americans both currently list a release date of June 26 for a PS5 version of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Both stores are part of the same parent company, so it is possible that they're just using the same placeholder date on their back end and this information hasn't come from anywhere with inside knowledge about Fallen Order. Still, it's the best lead we have about when Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order could get its full new-gen release, so it's worth keeping in mind with a grain of salt until we get an official announcement.

We know that EA is planning its own big EA Play Live event for July 22nd, and before that it will have some manner of grand reveal for Battlefield 6 in June . If the release date on those stores is accurate, that would put it right in the middle of what's shaping up to be a very big summer for EA.

See what else we're looking forward to this year and beyond with our guide to new games 2021 .



