Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will get more PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrades this summer

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will get more free PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrades this summer.

Lucasfilm Games announced the updates in a new blog post outlining festivities for Star Wars Day 2021. The studio didn't specify how the game will be upgraded for new-gen consoles, but it did promise "a number of technical improvements" via a free cross-gen upgrade. More details on the new-gen enhancements "will come soon."

New-gen upgrades typically speed up loading times dramatically, add higher resolution options, integrate new features like the haptic feedback on the PS5's DualSense controller, or enhance overall textures using the hardware horsepower of the latest console generation. Fallen Order received a frame rate and resolution bump shortly after the PS5 and Xbox Series X launched, so this summer update will likely be more substantial.

If you've been on the fence about buying Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, now's a pretty good time to pick it up. The standard and deluxe editions of the game are currently 70% off on PS4, Xbox One, and PC (EA Origin and Steam). This discount will be available until May 12, and if you buy it now you'll receive the new-gen upgrades when they arrive this summer. Fallen Order is also part of a bundle with Star Wars: Squadrons and Star Wars Battlefront 2: Celebration Edition, if you're really hankering for a war among the stars.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order tips | Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order double bladed lightsaber | Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order length | Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Stim locations | Star wars Jedi Fallen Order Scomp link | Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Force Powers, abilities and upgrades | Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Tomb Of Eilram ball puzzle | Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Tomb Of MIktrall lantern puzzle | Star wars Jedi fallen Order cheats | Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Second Sister | Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order DLC